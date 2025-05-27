3 least impressive Florida Panthers players from Game 4 shutout loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Seth Jones

The Florida Panthers failed to close out their Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers entered the game with a 3-0 series lead and looking for the sweep.

But a goal from Logan Stankoven at the 10:45 mark of the second period was enough to lift the Carolina Hurricanes in Game and avoid the sweep. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal added empty-netters in the final minutes of the third period to ice the win.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Florida Panthers in the losing effort.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Florida Panthers players from their Game 4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

#3 Aleksander Barkov

It’s hard to label Aleksander Barkov as one of the least impressive players for the Florida Panthers, but, unfortunately, he failed to live up to his Selke Trophy-winning reputation.

Barkov got burned on Stankoven’s goal. Here’s a look:

The replay showed Seth Jones turning the puck over in the neutral zone. That situation sent the Hurricanes coming back the other way with Stankoven streaking up the right side. Barkov, who was out of position, tried to get back into the play as he could but was unable to catch up.

Stankoven scored what proved to be the game-winner.

Barkov was also on the ice for the other two empty-netters, leaving him with a minus-3 rating in over 19 minutes of ice time.

#2 Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk has been hot and cold for the Florida Panthers this postseason. He had gone cold in the second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs but turned up in Round 3. Tkachuk had tallied five points in three games heading into Game 4.

However, Tkachuk went quiet in Game 4, ending the game scoreless in nearly 20 minutes of ice time across 20 shifts. He was a minus-2 on the night, with two penalty minutes coming on a debatable embellishment call in the second period.

Tkachuk’s misplayed puck in the third led to Aho’s empty-netter. Here’s a look:

The puck hopped over his stick and led to a foot race that culminated in a 2-0 Carolina lead.

#1 Seth Jones

Seth Jones has been great for the Panthers this postseason. If there was any doubt regarding Jones’ ability to lead as a top-pairing blue liner, he has done everything in his power to silence critics.

But it was a crucial mistake by Jones that led to the Panthers’ downfall on Monday night. As shown in the earlier replay, Jones’ giveaway in the neutral zone led to Stankoven’s goal.

Then, Jones was on the ice for both empty-net goals late in the third period. In particular, Staal undressed Jones for the second empty-net goal.

Here it is:

Staal made a nasty move on Jones, and then easily deposited the puck in the wide-open cage. With Bobrovsky in net, that wouldn’t have necessarily been a goal. But with the goalie pulled, Staal iced the game once and for all.

The Panthers will be looking to close out the series on Wednesday night in Carolina, while the Canes will be vying to force a Game 6 back in Florida.

