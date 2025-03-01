3 least impressive Los Angeles Kings players from 6-2 loss to Dallas Stars feat. Darcy Kuemper

The Western Conference-contending Dallas Stars beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 at American Airlines Arena in Texas on Friday. With the win, the Stars improved to 38-19-2, while the Kings fell to 31-18-8 and had their seven-game point streak snapped.

It was a goal-filled opening 20 minutes of play, which began with Jason Robertson giving the Stars the opening tally 4:21 after the opening face-off. While the Kings tied the score shortly afterwards, thanks to Warren Foegele's 17th goal, the Stars struck twice more with goals from Matt Duchene and Logan Stankhoven.

Both teams traded goals in the second period. Wyatt Johnston scored on the power-play for Dallas, while Trevor Moore countered for Los Angeles. While the Kings hoped to stage a comeback in the final period, the Stars would have none of it.

It was all Dallas in the third period, who got a pair of goals in quick succession from Stankoven followed by a shorthanded tally from Sam Steel. Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper wasn't at his best, getting victimized for all six goals on 32 shots; Jake Oettinger was solid for the Stars, making 29 saves.

Three least impressive Los Angeles Kings players from 6-2 loss to Dallas Stars

#1 Darcy Kuemper

On certain nights, you need your goaltender to come through for the rest of the team. While Darcy Kuemper has had a mostly solid second season with the Kings, Friday was not his night.

He finished the game with a .813 save percentage allowing six goals, something a goalie doesn't want to do.

#2 Anze Kopitar

The ageless and reliable captain of the Los Angeles Kings was nowhere near his usual self in the loss to the Stars. He finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating, had zero points, and only managed a single shot on goal.

#3 Drew Doughty

Having just competed for Team Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Doughty may be feeling the fatigue right now.

Like his longtime teammate Kopitar, he also finished the game with a poor -3 rating; he also had zero points and zero shots on goal.

