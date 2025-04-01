3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from 3-2 SO loss to New Jersey Devils feat. Mats Zuccarello

The Minnesota Wild dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at the Prudential Center. Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout to lift the Devils over the Wild.

Luke Hughes and Nico Hischier scored in regulation for the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, Vinnie Hinostroza and Matt Boldy got the tallies for the Minnesota Wild.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Minnesota Wild players from their shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from loss to New Jersey Devils

#3 Justin Brazeau

Justin Brazeau was a trade deadline acquisition for the Minnesota Wild. However, Brazeau has been an underwhelming player for the Wild. In 11 games for the Wild, Brazeau has scored one goal.

That situation has slid him down the team’s depth chart to the point where he had just 8:03 of ice time on Monday night against the Devils. Brazeau skated in 10 shifts, delivering three hits in what was an otherwise forgettable night for the 27-year-old forward.

#2 Brock Faber

Rising star blue liner Brock Faber had a less-than-stellar game on Monday night. Faber played a team-high 25:16 over 30 shifts. While Faber emerged as a workhorse for the Wild, he failed to impress after registering a minus-2 for the game.

Faber notched three shots on goal and three blocks. The 22-year-old rearguard, still in his second full season, has had a down year compared to his rookie campaign. Placing Faber as the team’s top defenseman has proven to be somewhat of a questionable move.

#1 Mats Zuccarello

Mats Zuccarello had an underwhelming night for the Wild. Zuccarello, who’s been a consistent scorer for the club, failed to emerge as a difference-maker against the Devils.

In 19 shifts, Zuccarello skated in nearly 20 minutes of ice time. He managed three shots on goal without hitting the back of the net. Moreover, Zuccarello didn’t generate many high-danger chances, making his night a disappointing one.

The Wild will be counting on players like Zuccarello to step up as they head into the postseason. The Wild are on a path to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. So, they’ll need veteran stars like Zuccarello to lead the way.

The Wild will be back in action as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

