3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from 5-4 OT loss to New York Rangers feat. Filip Gustavsson

The Minnesota Wild lost a disappointing 5-4 game in overtime against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Wild got a goal early in the third period to tie the game. However, Vincent Trocheck got the two points for the Rangers with his 22nd of the season, 24 seconds in the extra frame.

Gustav Nyquist (PPG), Brock Faber, Marcus Johansson (SHG), and Marco Rossi scored for the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Braden Schneider, K’Andre Miller, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, and Vincent Trocheck got the goals for the New York Rangers.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Minnesota Wild players from their overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from OT loss to New York Rangers

#3 Marcus Foligno

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno had a rough outing on Wednesday. He skated in over 16 minutes of ice time but failed to get much going offensively. He failed to get a shot on goal while registering a minus-1 on the night.

The veteran forward delivered three hits but did not factor into any of the Wild’s four goals. Considering how close the game was down the stretch, Foligno could have been a difference-maker.

#2 Jared Spurgeon

The Minnesota Wild captain played 22:46 of ice time, registering a minus-1 rating. While Spurgeon was on the ice for 29 shifts, he did not get into the offense. His two shots on goal were helpful, but were not high-danger chances.

Spurgeon added a blocked shot while giving the puck away twice in the game. Moving forward, the Wild will need their captain to factor in offensively as the club gets set for the postseason.

#1 Filip Gustavsson

The Wild starting netminder faced 39 total shots on Wednesday night. While he stopped 34 of them, Gustavsson did not look sharp. In particular, Trocheck’s game-winning goal was one that Gustavsson would like to get back.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Artemi Panarin’s shot-pass essentially sneaked in Gustavsson’s five-hole. The puck would have gone in anyway, but Trocheck’s deflection ensured the puck found the back of the net.

Of course, the Wild’s lack of coverage enabled the goal. But then again, the overtime game-winner was the type of shot a number-one goalie should at least be in a position to stop.

The Wild will be back in action on Friday night as they skip across town to play the New York Islanders.

