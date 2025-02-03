3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks feat. Kirby Dach

After an impressive hot streak, the Montreal Canadiens have fallen on hard times and entered Sunday's game against the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks with a 0-3-1 record in their last four outings. That includes a 4-0 shutout loss to the Minnesota Wild earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the Ducks had won three of their last four games and were hoping to continue the momentum. They proved able to do just that, defeating the Canadiens in comeback fashion by a 3-2 final score at Honda Center to improve to 22-24-6; the Habs fell to 24-23-5.

The game started the way that Montreal wanted. They took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after the first 20 minutes of play thanks to a shorthanded goal from Joel Armia followed by a power-play goal from Christian Dvorak.

However, the Ducks mounted a comeback effort that ultimately saw them emerge victorious. Mason MacTavish and Frank Vatrano scored less than 60 seconds apart in the second period, knotting the score at 2-2 and setting up a tense third period.

In the game's final frame, the Ducks secured the winning goal thanks to the 11th goal of the season from Alex Killorn, a two-time Stanley Cup winner in his second season with Anaheim.

Despite a late push from Montreal, they were unable to secure the equalizer. Sam Montembeault finished with 19 saves for the Habs, while his counterpart Lukas Dostal made 21 saves.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1. Kirby Dach

The Canadiens didn't get much of any thing from Dach during Sunday's loss to the Ducks except a team-worst -2 rating along with a costly penalty near the end of the second period.

The second period was a house of horrors for the Canadiens, who were badly outplayed and outshot by the host Ducks, and Dach did little to ease the congestion of chances by Anaheim or create any of his own.

#2. Patrik Laine

Providing one of the best values for a player in their first season with a new team, Laine was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet for the Canadiens on Sunday against the Ducks.

He finished with zero points, a -1 rating and managed only a single shot.

#3. Mike Matheson

One of the more reliable defenseman that Montreal has at its disposal, Matheson wasn't defensively sound against the Ducks; he committed a team-worst four giveaways.

