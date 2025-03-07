3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-2 OT loss to Edmonton Oilers feat. Patrik Laine 

The Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on a heater with five straight victories and hoping to make it six straight and pick up more valuable ground in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Meanwhile, the Oilers were hoping to move within four points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division and get the bad taste of their embarrassing 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week out of their mouths.

Ultimately, it was Edmonton who put a halt to Montreal's winning streak with a 3-2 overtime victory at Rogers Place; they improved to 36-22-4, while the Canadiens fell to 30-26-6.

Corey Perry kicked off the scoring for the Oilers in the first period with his 14th goal of the season, only to have Montreal's Cole Caufield respond with his 31st goal to knot the score at 1-1.

Leon Draisaitl would restore the lead for the Oilers with his 46th goal of the season, increasing his NHL-leading total and also extending his personal point streak to 13 games. But once again, the Habs had the answer as Joel Armia scored his 11th goal, causing another stalemate.

Neither team scored in the third period, meaning that 3v3 overtime was required. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard scored with just seven seconds remaining in the extra session, securing the extra point in the standings for Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers on the night while Sam Montembeault made 29 saves in a losing effort.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-2 loss to Edmonton Oilers

#1. Patrik Laine

The newest member of the Canadiens has mostly been a positive influence on the club and has tremendously added to their power-play attack, but didn't factor into the scoring against the Oilers.

He finished with zero points along with a -1 rating.

#2. Josh Anderson

Another Canadiens forward the team relies upon for offense, Anderson came up short in Edmonton.

Like Laine, he finished the contest with zero points and managed only a pair of shots on goal as part of the overtime loss.

#3. Brendan Gallagher

Gallagher didn't deliver for the Habs when a pair of critical points were up for grabs in the standings.

Like the two aforementioned teammates, he didn't register a single point; he also failed to put a single puck on net, and also took a costly penalty.

The Montreal Canadiens will look to bounce back when they face the Calgary Flames next at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

