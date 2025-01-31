The Minnesota Wild came into Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a 2-2 record in their last four games, and elected to give Quebec native Marc-Andre Fleury the start in what was going to be his last outing in his hometown.

Meanwhile, the host Canadiens entered with a 1-2-1 record in their last four games, and were hoping to get back onto the winning track against the visiting Wild.

Unfortunately for the host Canadiens, it was a banner night for Fleury and the Wild; he picked up his 76th career shutout as part of Minnesota's 4-0 victory. They improved to 31-17-4, while the Habs fell to 24-22-5.

The scoring was opened by Minnesota's Liam Ohgren, who scored his first goal of the season at the 3:41 mark of the second period. Minnesota doubled the lead just over two minutes later thanks to Marco Rossi's 18th goal.

Minnesota took its 2-0 lead into the dressing room in the second intermission, and continued scoring in the third thanks to goals from Devin Shore followed by an empty net goal from Frederick Gaudreau.

Fleury stopped all 19 shots that he faced from the Canadiens for the shutout, while Jakub Dobes stoped 23 shots in a losing effort.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-0 loss to Minnesota Wild

#1. Nick Suzuki

The Canadiens captain, who has played well for the most part this season, failed to make any kind of an impact for his club as part of the loss against the Wild.

Not only did he fail to register a single point, he also managed zero shots and finished with a -2 rating, not the kind of performance needed from the team leader when points are so crucial in the standings.

#2. Mike Matheson

The Canadiens defenseman was twice caught out of position on a pair of Wild goals, finishing tied for a team-worst -2 rating as part of the loss.

His plus-minus total for the season has now sunk to a pedestrian -10.

#3. Arber Xhekaj

The Canadiens defenseman was caught badly out of position when he failed to notice Marco Rossi sneaking across the blue line and into a prime scoring position.

Marcus Foligno delivered a perfect pass to Rossi, who beat Dobes with a blocker-side shot. The goal was a result of broken coverage, a play that Xhekaj would love to have back.

