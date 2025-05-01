3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-1 Game 5 loss to the Washington Capitals feat.

The Montreal Canadiens 2025 Stanley Cup playoff run came to an end on Wednesday night with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 to the Washington Capitals. The Capitals scored two power play tallies, one from Alex Ovechkin and the other from Tom Wilson, to set up their second-round date with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In addition to Ovechkin and Wilson’s power play goal, Jakob Chychrun and Brandon Duhaime (EN) scored for the Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, Emil Heineman got the Montreal Canadiens on the board with his first goal of the postseason, in the third period.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from Game 5 loss to Washington Capitals

#3 Lane Hutson

The Montreal Canadiens star rookie put forth a valiant effort in Game 5, skating for over 27 minutes of ice time across 27 shifts. He got two shots on goal and blocked one, but was, unfortunately, a minus-2 on the night.

In particular, Hutson got burned on Chychrun’s goal in the first period. Here’s a look:

The Capitals used their speed and skills to move the puck quickly around the Montreal zone, leaving Hutson puck-watching as he failed to prevent the goal.

#2 Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield struggled against the Washington Capitals in Game 5, going scoreless on the night - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens’ star winger did not have his best game of the postseason, failing to register on the scoresheet.

Cole Caufield hit the ice for over 19 minutes over 20 shifts, getting three shots on goal. Caufield, however, did not find the back of the net. Moreover, he ended the game a minus-2, getting burned on Chychrun’s goal.

Chychryn, a defenseman, beat Caufield to the puck. The replay showed how Caufield reacted far too late to stop Chychrun from scoring.

#1 Nick Suzuki

The Habs’ captain failed to be a difference-maker on the scoresheet in an elimination game. He played 22:36 over 22 shifts, getting three shots on goal.

Like Caufield, Nick Suzuki was also a minus-2 on the night, being unable to help his team stave off elimination.

Suzuki was on the ice during the Habs’ 6-on-5 push to tie the game late in the third period, but it was to no avail.

The Canadiens will get an early start to their summer as questions linger regarding potential changes heading into next season. The Capitals advance to the second round as they look to make a long postseason run this spring.

