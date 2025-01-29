3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Mike Matheson 

The Winnipeg Jets hoped to continue their impressive season when they made their first trip of the campaign to downtown Montreal for a date with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Jets had won three straight games coming into the matchup, while the Canadiens entered with a 2-1-1 record in their last five games.

However, they proved unable to ground the Jets on their home ice in front of a sold out crowd.

The Jets improved their record to 35-14-3 with a 4-1 victory thanks to a pair of goals from Kyle Connor and another vintage performance from Connor Hellebuyck in goal, while the Canadiens fell to 24-21-5 with the loss.

The Canadiens found the back of the net first just past the midway point of the first period as Juraj Slafkovsky scored his eighth goal of the season.

Trending

But Kyle Connor would then score the first of what would be two goals during the game, tying the game at one apiece.

In the second period, Mark Scheifele gave the Jets the lead with his 29th goal, followed by the scond goal of the game from Connor to increase Winnipeg's lead to 3-1.

Late in the third period with goaltender Sam Montembeault on the bench for a sixth attacker, the Jets sealed the victory thanks to an empty net goal from Rasmus Kupari, his fourth goal of the season.

Montembeault finished the game with 20 saves in a losing effort, while Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

#1. Mike Matheson

It was a subpar night for the normally steady Canadiens defenseman. He was caught out of position several times and finished the night tied for a team-worst -2 rating.

He also committed three separate giveaways, a dangerous thing to do against a top team like the Jets who can make their opponents pay in so many ways.

#2. Alexandre Carrier

Another Canadiens defenseman who had a subpar game, Carrier finished the outing with a -2 rating, zero points and a giveaway.

#3. Patrik Laine

One of the better acquisitions based on his production so far with his new club from the offseason, Laine didn't have one of his better performances for the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

He finished the game with zero points while managing only a single shot on goal; he also finished with a -1 rating along with committing a giveaway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback