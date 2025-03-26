3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-1 loss to St. Louis Blues feat. Sam Montembeault 

The Montreal Canadiens lost 6-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday as both teams attempt to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues improved to 38-28-7 while the Habs fell to 33-28-9.

The two clubs seemed destined to head into the first intermission deadlocked at 0-0 before combining for three goals in the final 120 seconds of play. Jordan Kyrou broke the ice for St. Louis with his 31st goal at 18:07, while the Habs tied things soon less than a minute later, thanks to captain Nick Suzuki.

However, the Blues grabbed the lead for good with Dylan Hollaway's tally a minute after Suzuki's goal, with six seconds left in the frame.

St. Louis increased its lead to three goals, thanks to second-period tallies from Robert Thomas and Alexandre Texier. In the third period, the Blues put the exclamation point on their win by increasing their lead to 6-1, with goals from Philip Broberg and Zack Bolduc.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots and was replaced in the third period by Jakub Dobes, who allowed one goal on five shots he faced. Meanwhile, Jordan Binnington turned aside all but one of the 25 shots the Habs fired his way.

Three least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-1 loss to St. Louis Blues

#1 Sam Montembeault

Montembeault has turned into an unsung hero for the Montreal Canadiens, becoming arguably their first bonafide starter since Carey Price in 2021.

However, Tuesday wasn't his night. After allowing four goals on 31 shots, the final straw for coach Martin St. Louis was the fifth tally Montembeault surrendered on a very stoppable attempt from Broberg.

#2 Mike Matheson

It was a rough night for the Canadiens' blue line, led by defenseman Mike Matheson.

He finished the game tied for a team-worst -4 rating, dropping his season total to -9. He will want to forget this game in a hurry.

#3 Alexandre Carrier

Like Matheson, Carrier also was caught out of position multiple times and saw his personal plus-minus rating for the season take a considerable hit. He finished -4, dropping his personal rating to -10.

