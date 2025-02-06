3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-3 loss to LA Kings feat. Patrik Laine

The Montreal Canadiens were on the receiving end of a 6-3 pounding at the hands of the LA Kings on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena. With the loss, the Canadiens have now lost six of their last seven games and are sinking fast in the Atlantic Division standings.

Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, and Logan Mailloux scored the goals for Montreal. Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala scored twice for the Kings, with Warren Foegele, Brandt Clarke, Vladislav Gavrikov and Trevor Moore (EN) getting the others.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Montreal Canadiens from their loss to the LA Kings on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from LA Kings loss

#3, Jakub Dobes

Jakub Dobes has been a revelation for the Montreal Canadiens this season. He entered Wednesday night’s game with five wins in seven games and one shutout. However, the Kings managed to get past the 23-year-old’s magic, scoring five goals against him on the night.

In particular, the penalty shot goal by Warren Foegele is a good example of how tough the game was for Montreal. Here’s a look:

While Dobes stopped 31 of 36 shots, the game against LA was a sample of how rough it’s been for the Canadiens. Dobes couldn’t save the Canadiens in this contest, and so, they lost another tough game.

#2, Nick Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki had been on a roll during the Hab’s previous winning streak. However, he’s cooled off and has just two assists in his last five games. On Wednesday night, Suzuki failed to get on the scoresheet in nearly 18 minutes of ice time over 21 shifts. He managed just two shots on goal.

Suzuki ended the night a minus-1 with fellow top-liners Cole Caufield managing just one assist and Juraj Slafkovksy failing to get on the scoresheet.

#1, Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine had started his time in Montreal with a barrage of power-play goals. Unfortunately, Laine has cooled off significantly since then. Laine has gone eight games without scoring a goal and has seen his ice time gradually dwindle.

Laine is now playing in the Habs’ bottom six and doesn’t seem to be poised to take on a top-six role at this point in the season. On Wednesday night, Laine played a little over 11 minutes on 14 shifts. He did not manage a shot on goal while ending the game with a minus-1 rating.

The Habs will get a chance to get back in the win column as they host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

