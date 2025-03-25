3 least impressive New York Islanders players from 4-3 SO loss to Columbus Blue Jackets feat. Anthony Duclair

The New York Islanders blew a 3-2 lead against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at UBS Arena, eventually losing in the shootout 4-3. Adam Fantilli scored the lone goal in the shootout round to lift the Blue Jackets to victory.

With the win, the Blue Jackets snapped a six-game losing skid. Meanwhile, the Isles have now lost two in a row in overtime or shootout.

Pierre Engvall, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, while Adam Fantilli, Boone Jenner (SHG) and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive New York Islanders from their shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

#3. Noah Dobson

Top defenseman Noah Dobson had a quiet night, failing to register on the scoresheet against the Blue Jackets. In 21:29 of ice time, he ended the night a minus-2 over 26 shifts. While he managed three shots on goal, Dobson was unable to be a difference-maker, particularly in overtime.

In the overtime period, Isles’ coach Patrick Roy deployed Dobson with Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech. However, Dobson failed to leverage his skills to lift the Islanders to victory.

#2. Simon Holmstrom

Simon Holmstrom has continued to blossom for the Islanders this season, making his way to the top line with Horvat and Kyle Palmieri.

However, Holmstrom did not have a good game against the Blue Jackets. He did not get on the scoresheet, failing to register a shot on goal. Meanwhile, he was a minus-1 in 18:19 of ice time over 24 shifts.

He hit the ice during the overtime frame, but could not create a scoring opportunity, promptly being called off the ice. The Islanders will need Holmstrom to continue building on his improvement this season as the team makes a push for the playoffs.

#1. Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair was a major offseason acquisition intended to provide the Islanders with top-line scoring. However, injuries have derailed Duclair’s season. While he remains a top-six forward, he didn’t stand out as such on Monday night.

In 17:56 of ice time, Duclair, a plus-1 did not register a shot on goal. Most importantly, he wasn’t even able to get a shoot away during the shootout, with the puck merely bouncing off his stick and sliding away.

The unfortunate play highlighted how much this season has been a struggle for Duclair. With the Isles clinging to their playoff hopes, Duclair must step up to help his team punch its ticket.

The Islanders host the Vancouver Canucks next at UBS Arena on Wednesday night in the final game of their current homestand.

