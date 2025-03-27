3 least impressive New York Islanders players from 5-2 loss to Vancouver Canucks feat. Ilya Sorokin 

The New York Islanders dropped a tough 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. The loss snapped the Islanders’ six-game point streak, and, more importantly, prevented the Isles from jumping into the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.

Casey Cizikas (SHG) and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders. Meanwhile, Kiefer Sherwood scored twice for the Canucks, with Teddy Blueger, Aatu Raty and Derek Forbort scoring the other tallies.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive New York Islanders players from their loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive New York Islanders players from 5-2 loss to Vancouver Canucks

#3. Noah Dobson

Noah Dobson continues to be a mystery for the New York Islanders. He continues to struggle despite getting top-pairing minutes. On Wednesday night, he played a team-high 23:10 over 25 shifts but failed to generate much offense, getting just one shot on goal.

On the defensive side of the equation, Dobson registered a minus-2 on the night. He has been playing on the second defense pair with Adam Pelech but has struggled to find the formula that made him a 70-point scorer last season.

Dobson will need to step up over the final few games of the season as the Isles make on final push for the postseason.

#2. Kyle Palmieri

Kyle Palmieri has been a bright spot for the Islanders this season. His 22 goals and 45 points this season have been most welcome, particularly during team scoring droughts. However, Palmieri was mostly invisible on Wednesday night as he failed to register on the scoresheet.

In 18:31 of ice time over 22 shifts, Palmieri did not manage a shot on goal. While he skated on the top line with Bo Horvat, the duo could not get past the Canucks defensive scheme, failing to find the back of the net.

Like Noah Dobson, Palmieri will need to step it up a notch down the final stretch as the Isles look to close in on a playoff spot.

#1. Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin had a tough-luck game against the Canucks. While Sorokin has been fantastic for the Islanders this season, the Canucks had his number on Wednesday night.

Sorokin gave up four goals on 19 shots, getting the hook early in the third period after Teddy Blueger made it 4-2 a little over a minute into the final frame.

Marcus Hogberg replaced Sorokin, stopping all five shots he faced.

While the loss against the Canucks can’t be pinned on Sorokin, he had to bear the brunt of the loss against the Canucks.

The Islanders will look to bounce back when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning next at Amalie Arena on Friday.

