  3 least impressive New York Islanders players from 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Bo Horvat

3 least impressive New York Islanders players from 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Bo Horvat

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 29, 2025 22:25 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive New York Islanders players from 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning.

New York Islanders - trailing 4-0 at one point - lost 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon at Amalie Arena. The Islanders struck back thrice in the third period but couldn't salvage a miraculous turnaround and ended with a fourth consecutive defeat.

Ryan Pulock (PPG), Marc Gatcomb and Tony DeAngelo scored for the New York Islanders. Meanwhile, Brayden Point's twin strikes propelled the Tampa Bay Lightning to the win, backed by goals from Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix and Jake Guentzel.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive New York Islanders players from their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

3 least impressive New York Islanders players from loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

#3 Noah Dobson

New York Islanders blue liner Noah Dobson entered Saturday afternoon with one goal and five assists in his last five games. However, Dobson struggled in Saturday’s contest, remaining scoreless.

Dobson managed a shot on goal in 19:25 of ice time over 25 shifts. He delivered two hits but ended the game a minus-3. As such, his subpar season continues to haunt the Isles as they could not leapfrog the Columbus Blue Jackets into the East’s final playoff spot.

#2 Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair played a season-low 11:05 over 17 shifts against the Bolts. Duclair, the New York Islanders's biggest offseason acquisition, notched a shot on goal in an inconsequential performance.

He was on the ice for three goals, registering a minus-3 night. With the Isles clinging to slim playoff chances, they will need the forward to step up in the final 10 games.

#1 Bo Horvat

Bo Horvat has been money in the bank all season for the Islanders. However, he was unable to be the difference-maker on Saturday afternoon. Horvat hit the ice for 19:04 minutes, registering three shots on goal with three giveaways.

The center ended the game a minus-3, winning 53 percent of the draws. Considering the Islanders's last-ditch push to make the playoffs, Horvat must continue being the top man, mainly as the club plays without top scorer Mathew Barzal.

New York will return on the ice Sunday evening as they take on Metro Division rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes. They will be looking for another shot at claiming at least a share of the final playoff spot in the East.

