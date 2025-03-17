3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-1 loss to Edmonton Oilers feat. Chris Kreider 

Points are at a premium for the New York Rangers, who are on the cusp of a postseason berth and need every point possible to avoid missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs — just a year after winning the Presidents' Trophy and advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

However, they failed to capitalize on Sunday night, falling 3-1 to the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garen. With the win, the Oilers improved to 39-24-4, while the Rangers dropped to 33-29-6.

Veteran forward Corey Perry opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period, notching his 15th goal of the season. Edmonton took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Rangers managed to pull even in the second period when Will Cuylle netted his 18th goal of the season, tying the score at 1-1.

However, Edmonton pulled away in the third period with goals from Viktor Arvidsson and Connor McDavid. Despite Igor Shesterkin being pulled for an extra attacker late in the game, New York was unable to generate any further offense.

Shesterkin allowed three goals on 23 shots, while Stuart Skinner was solid in net for the Oilers, stopping 21 of 22 shots.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-1 loss to Edmonton Oilers

#1. Chris Kreider

The Rangers veteran surprised many by earning a spot on Team USA at last month's Four Nations Face-Off, but he hasn’t displayed the leadership expected from the team’s longest-tenured player down the stretch.

Against Edmonton, Kreider failed to register a point, managed just one shot on goal and committed a team-high three giveaways.

#2. Igor Shesterkin

While it wasn't the Russian netminder's worst outing of the season, the Rangers needed more from a goalie set to become the highest-paid player in NHL history at his position.

Shesterkin was was beaten three times, including a glove-side goal from Arvidsson off a shot from the middle of the faceoff circle, a tally that proved to be the game-winner.

#3. K'Andre Miller

It wasn't the best game for the Rangers defenseman, as he’d be the first to admit. Not only did he finish with a minus-1 rating, but he also tied Kreider for the team high with three giveaways.

Little mistakes can be costly for a team fighting for a playoff spot, and both Miller and Kreider experienced that firsthand against the Oilers.

