3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-1 loss to Minnesota Wild ft. Alexis Lafreniere

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:16 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
The New York Rangers dropped their fourth regulation decision of the season, 3-1, to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Artemi Panarin got his second of the season, opening the scoring less than a minute into the first period. Unfortunately for the New York Rangers, that would be the only offense they would muster all game. Meanwhile, Jonas Brodin, Danila Yurov, and Kirill Kaprizov (EN) scored for the Minnesota Wild.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from loss to Minnesota Wild

#3 J.T. Miller

The New York Rangers captain did not have his best game of the season. He skated in nearly 24 minutes of ice time, mustering six shots on goal. However, he had the misfortune of being on the ice for two of the Wild goals.

His line, in particular, got beaten on Brodin’s game-tying goal. Here’s a look:

The sequence started with Miller losing the defensive zone face off. The puck came back as Brodin got the puck in the slot and fired a shot past Rangers’ netminder Igor Shesterkin.

The club will be hoping Miller picks up his overall game as he has notched two goals in eight games so far this season.

#2 Adam Edstrom

Adam Edstrom got burned on the Wild’s second goal of the game. The goal, Danila Yurov’s first of the season, was the result of a breakdown in the New York Rangers’ zone.

Check it out:

The replay showed defenseman Braden Schneider contending with a player in front of Shesterkin. Schneider then turns to fight off Yurov, who scores the goal with a wraparound. As for Edstrom, he got caught puck-watching. By the time he reacted, the puck was already in the back of the net.

Edstrom played for just under 10 minutes on the night across 15 shifts. He Atlantic Division a shot on goal.

#1 Alexis Lafreniere

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan has been shortening up his bench, deploying this top six far more than his bottom six forward group. Among that top six, Lafreniere has actually seen his ice time dip.

Among Sullivan’s top six, Lafreniere hit the ice for 18:26, notching a minus-2 on the night, and one shot on goal. He’s lacked significant offensive contributions of late, even showing defensive shortcomings such as on Brodin’s goal.

Lafreniere has one goal in eight games this season, and may continue to see his ice time dwindle.

The New York Rangers will be back in action on Thursday might as they host the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

