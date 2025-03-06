3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 OT loss to Washington Capitals feat. Mika Zibanejad

The New York Rangers came into Wednesday night's contest against their division rival Washington Capitals hoping to continue their quest of picking up ground in the tightly-packed Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Ad

It's the exact opposite of where both clubs were at this point last year; the Rangers were cruising toward the NHL's best record while the Capitals were scratching and clawing for every point possible. Washington eventually claimed the second Wild Card spot on the final day of the regular season.

The tables have turned now, and it was the Capitals seizing another two points in the standings with a 3-2 victory in overtime to stretch their first place lead in the Metropolitan Division.

Ad

Trending

The Capitals found the back of the net just 1:04 after the opening puck drop, as first-year Washington forward Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his 16th goal of the season. The Rangers responded at the 13:37 mark with the tying marker from Artemi Panarin.

In the second period, the Rangers took the lead after Sam Carrick scored his sixth goal; the Rangers took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

But the Capitals and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin wouldn't be denied. He moved to within 10 goals of tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time mark of 894 goals with a power-play tally midway through the third period, knotting the score once again.

Ad

In the extra session, it was Rangers nemesis Tom Wilson securing the extra point for his club with his 28th goal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The newly re-signed Charlie Lindgren made 15 saves for the Capitals, while Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves in a losing effort.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 OT loss to Washington Capitals

#1. Mika Zibanejad

It's been an up and down season for the Swedish forward, who has found himself more on struggling end. That was the case again versus Washington.

Ad

He produced nothing offensively for the Rangers against the Capitals, finishing with zero points, a -2 rating, only a single shot on goal, and committing a turnover.

#2. J.T. Miller

While Miller has been a net positive since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks, Wednesday night against the Capitals wasn't one of his better performances.

He contributed nothing offensviely and finished with a -1 rating.

#3. Vincent Trocheck

While he finished the game with four total shots, not a single one from Trocheck was able to find the back of the net.

He finished the game with zero points while also taking a costly penalty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama