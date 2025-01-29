3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Vincent Trocheck 

The New York Rangers came into Tuesday night's game against rivals Carolina Hurricanes hoping to shake off the bad feelings of Sunday's 5-4 loss at home to the Colorado Avalanche, which was their first regulation loss in the last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes entered the contest having won three of their last four and hoping to add to their recent success.

Carolina's success continued, earning a 4-0 win over the Rangers and improving their record to 31-16-4 while the Rangers fell to 24-22-4.

The Hurricanes didn't have to wait long to find the back of the net, scoring the game's first goal just 56 seconds into the first period thanks to Andrei Svechnikov; the Hurricanes took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Svechnikov struck again later in the game, scoring his second goal near the end of the second period after a brutal Rangers turnover; it was his 17th goal.

Carolina then took a 3-0 lead early in the third period courtesy of Sebastian Aho, an unassisted goal just 1:03 into the final frame. The scoring was capped by Seth Jarvis, who increased Carolina's lead to 4-0 with his 19th goal.

The third period was a frustrating one for the Rangers, who saw most of their fans opting to get a head start on the traffic by leaving early while also managing only three shots.

Frederik Andersen stopped all 22 shots that he faced and earned a shutout, while Igor Shesterkin was victimized four times on 26 shots.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

#1. Vincent Trocheck

Not only did Trocheck fail to register a point, but he also made a serious blunder on a prime scoring chance in the second period that directly led to Carolina's second goal of the game.

He opted to pass the puck back on a shorthanded breakaway rather than taking a shot, which Carolina soon intercepted and took back down the ice, resulting in Svechnikov's second goal of the game and a 2-0 Hurricanes lead.

#2. Alexis Lafreniere

Lafreniere was a non-factor for the Rangers, finishing with zero points and tied for a team-worst -3 rating. He also was penalized in the same sequence in which he made a poor pass.

#3. Artemi Panarin

Like Lafreniere, Panarin didn't factor into the scoring and also finished with a -3.

Games like this against top divisional opponents in the Hurricanes are the kind of games the Rangers need strong performances from their talented players like Panarin, and they just didn't get it on the night.

The Rangers will hope to bounce back when they face the Boston Bruins next at TD Garden on Saturday.

