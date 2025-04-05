3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 shutout loss to New Jersey Devils feat. Igor Shesterkin 

A return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the New York Rangers isn't set in stone, and they came into Saturday's rivalry matchup against the New Jersey Devils hoping to earn a valuable pair of points in the standings.

Ad

The Devils had other ideas, shutting out the Rangers 4-0 and denying them a chance to move up in the standings. New Jersey improved their record to 41-29-7, while the Rangers fell to 36-33-7.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, but that wasn't an issue in the second period. The Devils broke through with a pair of goals courtesy of Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, taking a 2-0 lead.

Ad

Trending

Meier's goal was on the power play, while Bratt's goal was shorthanded.

The Devils supplemented their lead in the third period courtesy of Meier's second goal, followed by another from captain Nico Hischier.

New York's Igor Shesterkin was nowhere near his best, allowing three goals on just 15 shots. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom stopped all 26 shots he faced for the shutout.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 shutout loss to New Jersey Devils

#1. Igor Shesterkin

Ad

It was not a good game for goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is about to become the highest-paid player at his position in the NHL.

Shesterkin was beaten three times on just 15 shots, finishing the game with a subpar .800 save percentage. This wasn't the kind of performance that the Rangers needed from their big-money goaltender with valuable points up for grabs.

He'll want to forget about this game in a hurry.

#2. Vincent Trocheck

Ad

These are the kinds of games that the Rangers veteran leadership needs to come through, and it didn't happen.

Trocheck, one of the top elder statesmen on the Rangers roster, was nowhere to be found on Saturday afternoon when his club needed him. He finished with exactly zero points or shots on goal.

Playing in 19:06 of ice time, Trocheck was also guilty of a giveaway.

#3. Chris Kreider

Speaking of veteran leadership that was missing for the Rangers, enter Chris Kreider into the conversation.

Ad

The longest-tenured member of the club, Kreider was also a complete non-factor for New York against New Jersey. Like Trocheck, Kreider also finished with zero points and was mostly invisible on the ice.

He also managed only a single shot on goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama