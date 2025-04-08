3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers’ playoff hopes took a significant hit following their 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. The Lightning scored three power play goals to sink the Blue Shirts on home ice.

Mika Zibanejad got a power play goal to put the New York Rangers on the broad. Meanwhile, Brayden Point scored twice for the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nikita Kucherov (PPG), Yanni Gourde and Brandon Hagel (EN) getting the others for the Bolts.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning:

#3 Carson Soucy

Carson Soucy had an unimpressive game against the Lightning on Monday night. The towering defenseman played nearly 16 minutes over 21 shifts and got a shot on goal and registered three blocks.

However, it was his overall defensive play that left the New York Rangers in a tough spot. For instance, Yanni Gourde’s goal at the 13:45 mark of the first period left much to be desired from Soucy.

Here’s a look at Gourde's goal:

Soucy was caught puck-watching as Gourde made a strong play to get to the puck and beat goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Soucy’s reaction said it all as he skated back to the bench.

#2 Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck has been one of the most consistent players for the New York Rangers this season. However, he wasn’t at his best against the Lightning. In 22:26 of ice time, Trocheck didn't register a point despite getting four shots on goal.

However, it was his lack of effort on Brayden Point’s first of the night that underscored Trocheck’s rough outing.

Let’s take a look:

Rangers blue liner Braden Schneider covered the front of the net, leaving the far side unprotected. When Trocheck realized that the spot was open, Point had already moved in to shovel the puck past Shesterkin.

Trocheck was unable to do much against Point, leaving him wide-open for his 40th of the season. Moving forward, Trocheck will look to be more impactful as the Blue Shirts cling on to their slim playoff hopes.

#1 Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin wasn’t at his best on Monday night. The Rangers netminder gave up four goals on 22 shots, including three power play goals. While he can’t be blamed for every goal, the Shesterkin of previous seasons would have kept the Rangers in the game.

Instead, he surrendered largely soft goals on Monday. For instance, Point’s second power play goal of the night was one Shesterkin would have liked to get back:

Shesterkin was unable to react in time to stop Point’s redirection, leading to the Bolts’ fourth goal of the night. Overall, Shesterkin's performance wasn't indicative of the NHL's highest-paid goalie.

The Rangers will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers, hoping to climb back into the Eastern Conference wild card race.

