3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 8-2 loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers had a worrying return to their regular NHL schedule following the Four Nations Face-Off tournament break. In their first game back, they found themselves matched up against their in-state rival Buffalo Sabres.

Ad

The Rangers were aiming to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division, while the Sabres were trying to climb out of last place in the Atlantic Division.

Ultimately, a five-goal opening 20 minutes of play by the host Sabres at KeyBank Centre spelled doom for the Rangers in an 8-2 win by the Sabres. Buffalo improved to 23-27-5, while the Rangers fell to 27-25-4.

Buffalo opened the scoring floodgates in the first period, as they got goals from Jack Quinn, Tage Thompson, Ryan McLeod, and two from captain Rasmus Dahlin before the horn mercifully blew to end the opening frame for the Rangers.

Ad

Trending

The Rangers managed to make the score somewhat more respectable in the second period thanks to goals from Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, both of whom played for Team USA and Team Sweden in the Four Nations Face-off.

However, the Sabres continued the onslaught in the third with three more goals from Thompson, McLeod, and Henri Jokiharju.

Igor Shesterkin was pulled after the opening 20 minutes of play after allowing five goals; he was replaced by Jonathan Quick, who finished with 14 saves. Meanwhile, Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in a winning effort.

Ad

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from the 8-2 loss to Buffalo Sabres

#1. Igor Shesterkin

Soon to be the National Hockey League's highest-ever paid goaltender, Shesterkin lasted only 20 minutes in the loss against the Sabres.

He failed to make the critical saves needed for the Rangers, who are in a crucial chase to make the playoffs and no longer resemble last season's President's Trophy-winning squad.

Ad

The Rangers need more out of Shesterkin, especially against lesser opponents like Buffalo.

#2. Urho Vaakanainen

In one of the worst games in the career of the young Finnish defenseman, Vaakanainen finished with a team-worst -4 rating as part of the loss to Buffalo, meaning he was on the ice for half of the Sabres' eight goals.

He also finished a giveaway and zero points.

#3. Reilly Smith

Like Vaakanainen, it was a rough afternoon for Smith; he tied for a second-worst -3 rating while registering zero points along with a pair of turnovers. He also took two separate trips to the penalty box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles