3 least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from 2-0 loss to Colorado Avalanche feat. Scott Laughton 

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Sunday afternoon's game against the Colorado Avalanche having won just one of their last four games, including a 3-0 shutout setback against the New York Islanders in their last outing.

It also marked their first game since trading Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to the Calgary Flames.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche continue to adjust after the major trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Martin Necas and Jack Drury; they'd won two of their last four.

Ultimately, it would be the Avalanche making it three wins in their last five, handing the Flyers their second consecutive shutout loss by a 2-0 final score at Ball Arena in Denver.

The win improved the Avalanche to 31-21-2, while the Flyers fell to 23-25-6.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes of play, though that was remedied in the second period. Samuel Girard scored his third goal of the season just before the midway mark of the middle frame, giving the Avalanche the 1-0 lead.

Nathan MacKinnon then got in on the fun, scoring his 20th goal to double the lead; it was a power-play marker.

That would do it for the scoring on the afternoon, as Avalanche goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood picked up his second consecutive shutout by stopping all 24 shots that the Flyers fired his way; he also stopped all 19 shots in Colorado's previous game, a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues.

His counterpart Samuel Ersson made 30 saves in a losing effort.

3 least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from 2-0 loss to Colorado Avalanche

#1. Scott Laughton

It was a miscue by Flyers forward Scott Laughton that opened the door for the first goal of the game. Laughton broke in on a two-on-one rush and shot the puck wide of the net; the puck careened around the boards and was picked up by the Avalanche, who had an odd-man rush of their own.

Samuel Girard soon scored, which stood up as the game-winner. Laughton finished with a -1 rating and no points.

#2. Sean Couturier

The Flyers captain was nowhere to be found for his team on the scoresheet today, finishing with no points and only a single shot on net.

It's a period of transition for the Flyers, who need their remaining leadership group to step up, and it didn't happen today against the Avalanche.

#3. Travis Konecny

Another top Flyers forward who they rely upon for offensive production may as well have been completely absent from the game because he was nowhere to be found on the stat sheet.

Like Couturier, he managed only a single shot on goal and finished with zero points as he and his teammates have now gone over 120 minutes of game time without scoring a goal.

