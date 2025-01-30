3 least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from 5-0 shutout loss to New Jersey Devils feat. Samuel Ersson

The Philadelphia Flyers were on the wrong side of a 5-0 walloping at the hands of the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at Prudential Center.

Ondrej Palat (PPG), Luke Hughes, Nathan Bastian (PPG), Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils. Meanwhile, Jake Allen stopped all 24 shots he faced to register a clean sheet against the Flyers.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from their 5-0 shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from loss to New Jersey Devils

#3. Travis Sanheim

Sanheim had a rough night against the Devils. He played a team-high 24:40, getting one shot on goal and blocking two. However, he failed to get on the scoresheet while going minus-2 over 29 shifts.

While the Flyers had a poor defensive effort overall, the club expects more from Sanheim. A good example came on the Devils’ second goal. The play started with Sanheim picking off a pass at the Devils’ blue line, but then gave it right back.

The Devils came back the other way with Luke Hughes taking the turnover and burying it past Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson to give the Devils a 2-0 lead.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The Devils would continue to pour it on, scoring four times in the second period.

#2. Joel Farabee

Farabee isn’t known for his high offensive upside. But on Wednesday night, it was his defensive play that cost the Flyers. Farabee ended the night minus-2 during 14 minutes of ice time. Despite getting three shots on goal, his lack of solid defense cost the Flyers.

Here’s a good example:

Bastian’s Power play goal was possible thanks to Farabee waving his stick around the Devils’ players as they passed the puck. Farabee did not engage any of the Devils players, allowing them to pass the puck and then score on a rebound.

The power play goal made the game 3-0, essentially putting the game out of reach.

#1. Samuel Ersson

Philadelphia's starting goaltender got roughed up on Wednesday night. Ersson gave up four goals on 16 shots, getting chased after Dawson Mercer made it 4-0 midway through the second. In particular, Flyers coach John Tortorella pulled Ersson after he gave up two goals about a minute apart. Ivan Fedotov took over, making nine out of ten saves the rest of the way.

The Flyers won’t have much time to regroup as they take on the New York Islanders next at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

