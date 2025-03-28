3 least impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 7-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Tristan Jarry 

The Pittsburgh Penguins were on the receiving end of a 7-3 pounding at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres soured Sidney Crosby’s record-setting night, as Crosby officially passed "The Great One", Wayne Gretzky, with his 20th season averaging at least a point per game.

Crosby got the Penguins on the board with his 26th of the season. Blake Lizotte and Kevin Hayes got the others for the Penguins. Meanwhile, Jiri Kulich scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres, with Tage Thompson, Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelsson, Tyson Kozak, and Alex Tuch got the others for the Sabres.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players after their loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

3 least impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 7-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres

#3. Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins veteran defenseman had a rough outing against the Sabres, registering a minus-3 on the night. Kris Letang played 23:13, a team high on the blue line, over 29 shifts.

While Letang got three shots on goal, he was unable to continue offensively. Defensively, Letang got burned on several occasions, often looking slow and out of place.

A good example came on the Sabres’ seventh goal of the night:

The sequence took place with both clubs playing 4-on-4. As Sabres’ blueliner Owen Power entered the zone, Letang moved to check him. However, Power quickly dished the puck, leaving Letang confused and looking for the puck. By the time Letang figured out where the puck had gone, Alex Tuch had made the score 7-1.

#2. Erik Karlsson

Like Letang, Erik Karlsson had a tough time against the Sabres on Thursday night. Karlsson played 19:27 over 27 shifts, managing just two shots on goal. He finished the night with an even plus-minus rating.

However, he failed to be the difference-maker against the Sabres, potentially helping the Penguins get back into the game. Karlsson was largely a nonfactor on the night, making him one of the least impressive players on the night.

#1. Tristan Jarry

For the second game in a row, Tristan Jarry was the whipping boy for the Penguins. Jarry surrendered four goals on 12 shots, getting the hook early in the second period. He was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic, who gave up three goals on 18 shots.

Unfortunately for Jarry, he’s been unable to get back on track this season. The Pens hope Jarry can turn things around as the team plays out the string this season.

The Penguins will look to bounce back when they take on the Ottawa Senators next at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

