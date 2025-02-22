3 least impressive players from the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers feat. Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers fell 6-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their return from the 4 Nations break on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center. The Oilers drop to 34-18-4 (72 points) in defeat, while the Flyers improve to 25-26-7 (57 points) with the win.

Ad

Both teams entered Saturday after a two-week break for the 4 Nations tournament. The Oilers held the Pacific division lead heading into the break, but they were unable to improve that position as they struggled today in Philadelphia.

It was a rough start for the Oilers as Matvei Michkov buried his own rebound off the end wall to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead just 2:07 into the game. They responded with two goals, courtesy of John Klingberg and Leon Draisaitl, 2:25 apart. The rest of the opening frame settled down as Edmonton's 2-1 lead stood after the first period.

Ad

Trending

It was a wild second period full of goals. Owen Tippett started it all with a beautiful rush and backhand into the top corner to tie the game at two. Sean Couturier then finished off a cross-ice feed from Michkov to make it 3-2.

Just 1:22 later, Draisaitl feathered a backhand pass to Mattias Ekholm in front to square things back up at three. However, it didn't take long for the Flyers top line to bury another as Michkov fed Tippett to regain the lead. Andrei Kuzmenko added to it on the power play, putting Edmonton in a 5-3 deficit heading into the third.

Ad

The Oilers had difficulties generating any offense in the final frame. They managed just three shots on goal in the third period and finished with just 18 in total. Rasmus Ristolainen added an empty-net goal late in the game as Philadelphia went on to beat Edmonton 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.

NHL: Flyers celebrate goal against Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers have to brush this one off quickly as they'll head to Washington for another afternoon matchup with the Capitals on Sunday. The puck drops at 1 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

Ad

3 least impressive players from the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers

#1. Connor McDavid

Having to deal with an extremely quick turnaround, Connor McDavid struggled in his first game after the 4 Nations. He was held pointless and had a -3 rating in his 19:59 of ice time.

After playing in some of the most physical and intense games of his career, McDavid looked tired on Saturday afternoon. The best player in the world should get back to his usual self in short order.

Ad

#2. Evan Bouchard

Saturday afternoon wasn't any better for Evan Bouchard. The Oilers defenseman was also pointless and had a -2 rating in 22:52 minutes of action.

He looked too nonchalant at times with several turnovers, including one leading to a Sean Couturier goal. He'll look to bounce back on Sunday in Washington.

#3. Stuart Skinner

While he was hung out to dry for most of the afternoon, Stuart Skinner didn't have his best game. He allowed five goals on 31 shots in a losing effort.

It's hard to put too much blame on Skinner, as the Oilers gave up several breakaways and grade-A chances throughout the game. However, they could've used another save or two from their netminder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles