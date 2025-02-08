3 least impressive players from Montreal Canadiens' 4-0 loss to New Jersey Devils feat. Patrik Laine

The Montreal Canadiens were shut out 0-4 by the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Saturday afternoon. Montreal dropped to 25-25-5 on the campaign while New Jersey improved to 31-20-6 (68 points, Metropolitan Division) in victory.

Montreal had lost six of their past seven games heading into Saturday, seeing their playoff hopes slowly slip away. The Habs sit in seventh place (55 points) in the competitive Atlantic division, six points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The afternoon game didn't help their cause to close that gap.

It was a quiet start to the game, with little action at either end of the ice. That was until Jesper Bratt came off the bench and buried Tomas Tatar's centering pass to open the score for New Jersey late in the period. After going down 1-0, Montreal generated some chances but couldn't get any of their eight shots on goal past netminder Jake Allen.

Trending

The Canadiens picked up the pace even more in the second period. However, they could not outdo Jake Allen's prowess within the crease, which allowed Paul Cotter to make it 2-0 Devils on a Jesper Bratt rebound. Montreal managed 14 shots on goal in the second frame but remained shutout through two periods of play.

Devils superstar Jack Hughes put things out of reach 1:53 into the final frame with a snipe past Samuel Montembeault. His brother, Luke Hughes, added an insurance marker later in the period, and that was all she wrote. Despite 34 shots on goal, the Habs were shutout 4-0 by Jake Allen and the Devils.

NHL: Jake Allen makes a save vs Montreal Canadiens. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Montreal Canadiens won't have long to dwell on this loss as they're back in action on Sunday afternoon to host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre.

3 least impressive players from the Montreal Canadiens' 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils

#1. Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine has been struggling lately. The Sniper went pointless, with just one shot on goal, and had a -2 rating in his 12:44 ice time.

After a blazing hot start to his Montreal career, the 26-year-old has hit a rut going pointless in seven consecutive games. The Canadiens desperately need him to regain his form from earlier in the season.

#2. Samuel Montembeault

Saturday afternoon was not Samuel Montembeault's finest performance. The Habs netminder surrendered four goals on just 22 shots.

The 28-year-old has had a strong season but was drastically outplayed by Devils goaltender Jake Allen, who earned a 34-save shutout.

#3. Logan Mailloux

Logan Mailloux had a tough go in his second game since being called back up to the NHL. He was pointless and had a -2 rating in 17:23 minutes of action.

It's hard to place too much blame on the 21-year-old. However, there were some plays where his inexperience was evident. He needs more playing with the big club to shore up the details in his game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback