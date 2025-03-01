3 least impressive players from Nashville Predators' 7-4 loss to the New York Islanders feat. Steven Stamkos

The Nashville Predators were dismantled by the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, losing 7-4 at UBS Arena. The Preds fall to 21-31-7 (49 points) with the defeat, while the Isles improve to 27-25-7 (61 points) with the win.

Ad

Nashville's season has been disastrous, despite a surprise 2-1 win over the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. They hoped to carry that momentum into New York, but it didn't happen.

It was a mess from the start for the Preds. JG Pageau scored just 2:37 into the game, setting the tone for the afternoon. The Islanders dominated throughout the opening frame, adding a power play goal from Kyle Palmieri and a late goal from Bo Horvat. They led 3-0 after one, outshooting Nashville by a stark 19-3.

Ad

Trending

Colton Sissons gave the Predators some life with a tremendous effort to beat Ilya Sorokin just 1:03 into the second period. Brock Nelson quickly responded with a deflating shorthanded tally. Each team added another goal in the middle frame courtesy of Marc Del Gaizo and Brock Nelson once again. The lead was 5-2 heading into the third period.

The teams quickly exchanged goals again in the third period from Casey Cizikas, and then Cole Smith. The score remained 6-3 for the majority of the third period until Cole Smith buried his second of the game with 1:04 to go, cutting the deficit to two. Nashville pushed hard but the game ended as poorly as possible with Steven Stamkos accidentally putting the puck into his own net. Nashville lost to New York, 7-4.

Ad

NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn

The Nashville Predators will make a short trip to the Big Apple to face the New York Rangers on Sunday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

3 least impressive players from the Nashville Predators' 7-4 loss to the New York Islanders

#1. Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos' terrible season in Nashville just keeps getting worse. He went pointless and was a -3 rating in 17:31 of ice-time on Long Island.

He also accidentally put an errant pass into his own net when the goalie was pulled late in the third period. This year has been tough for Stamkos, and today's mishap was just added salt to the wound.

Ad

#2. Jonathan Marchessault

The other Predators massive free agent signing from the summer wasn't much better. Jonathan Marchessault was held off the scoresheet and was a -4 rating in 18:58 minutes played.

Marchessault appeared to be hitting his stride leading up to the 4 Nations break, but he's returned with just one point (one goal) in five games since.

#3. Filip Forsberg

It was a frustrating afternoon for Filip Forsberg. He registered zero points and was a -3 rating in 21:27 minutes of action.

Forsberg had also been heating up before the 4 Nations break, but just like Marchessault, he's been held to just one point (one goal) in five games upon returning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama