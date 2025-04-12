3 least impressive players from New York Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers feat. Marcus Hogberg

The New York Islanders dropped an afternoon affair 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday to the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Islanders (80 points) fall to 34-33-12 in defeat, while the Flyers (75 points) move to 33-37-9 with the win.

New York entered Saturday needing to win out just to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. It was a back-and-forth battle in Philadelphia, but the Isles fell short and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The first period saw plenty of chances on both sides of the rink, however, goaltenders Samuel Ersson and Marcus Hogberg kept it scoreless. The Islanders led 12-8 in shots, while each team failed to capitalize on a power play opportunity.

It didn't take long for the icebreaker in period number two. The Flyers earned another power play and took advantage on a filthy backhand into the top corner by Tyson Foerster. Despite the deficit, New York continued to push, and Anders Lee broke through on a power play of their own to tie it at one. They were rewarded again later in the middle frame, as Bo Horvat made a nifty behind-the-back pass that put Noah Dobson all alone to slide it five-hole past Samuel Ersson. The Islanders led 2-1 heading into the third period.

After a pretty dominant first two periods, New York was on its heels to begin the third. Jakob Pelletier finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play just 4:29 into the frame to tie the game back up. Just over five minutes later, Tyson Foerster buried his second goal of the game through the five-hole of Marcus Hogberg to make it 3-2 Flyers. But with their season on the line, the Islanders wouldn't quit. They got a bit of luck too, as Bo Horvat threw a shot to the net that went off Travis Sanheim and in, tying the game with just 1:01 remaining in regulation. Off to overtime they went.

Both teams had their looks at three-on-three, but it didn't amount to any changes on the scoreboard, and they would need a shootout to settle things. The first eight shooters were unsuccessful until Bobby Brink ripped a wrister blocker side to put all the pressure on New York. Kyle Palmieri was stopped, and the Islanders lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Flyers.

NHL: Flyers celebrate goal vs Islanders - Source: Imagn

The New York Islanders will be right back in action on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey to face the Devils. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at the Prudential Center.

3 least impressive players from the New York Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers

#1. Marcus Hogberg

The Isles' third-string goalie put forth a subpar performance on Saturday. Marcus Hogberg allowed three goals on just 22 shots in a losing effort.

Hogberg has really struggled of late, and while he wasn't awful in Philadelphia, his team deserved better, having outshot the Flyers 40-22.

#2. Maxim Tysplakov

Maxim Tsyplakov did not have his best game against Philly. The first-year NHLer was held pointless, and had just one shot on goal while being a -1 rating in 14:11 of action.

Tysplakov also had two giveaways, took a hooking penalty in the third period, and failed to convert on his attempt in the shootout.

#3. Adam Pelech

Adam Pelech also had some tough moments on Saturday afternoon. The steady defenseman was pointless, and a -1 rating in 19:31 minutes played.

Pelech fell and stumbled into the ref, leading to Tyson Foerster's first goal, and had some miscommunication with his centermen on Foerster's second goal of the game.

