3 least impressive players from Philadelphia Flyers' 7-4 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks feat. Ivan Fedotov

The Philadelphia Flyers fell 7-4 in a matinee matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at the United Center. The Flyers dropped to 28-35-9 (65 points) with the loss, while the Blackhawks improved to 21-41-9 (51 points).

It has been a miserable March for the Flyers, as the team has lost nine of its last 11 games. A game against 31st-place Chicago, which had been on a seven-game losing streak, didn’t help their cause, as the Flyers turned in another poor performance in Sunday’s defeat.

The opening period saw no shortage of goals from either side. Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale started the scoring just 3:59 into the game with a wrist shot from the point that banked in off Louis Crevier.

Despite the early deficit, Chicago battled back with two quick goals from Patrick Maroon and Joe Veleno. However, their lead lasted just 12 seconds before Travis Sanheim evened the score at 2-2.

Less than four minutes later, Bobby Brink jammed a loose puck past Spencer Knight to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead. The teams then played over six minutes without a goal until Connor Bedard ripped home his 20th of the season, tying the game at 3-3 heading into intermission.

The offensive barrage continued in the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 4-3 lead just 2:37 into the frame with a nifty backhand goal. Ryan Donato doubled the lead with a power-play tip-in just over four minutes later.

Flyers coach John Tortorella called a timeout to settle things down, and Travis Konecny redirected a point shot into the top corner past Knight, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

However, Philadelphia’s undisciplined play proved costly again. A holding-the-stick penalty on Sanheim led to Donato’s second goal of the game off a slick feed from Teuvo Teravainen, another power-play tally. Chicago took a 6-4 lead into the third period.

Philadelphia's hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed, as Lukas Reichel scored just 2:13 into the third period to extend Chicago’s lead to 7-4. A Flyers power play midway through the period amounted to nothing, and they failed to generate much offense for the rest of the game.

NHL: Chicago celebrates goal against Philadelphia - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Flyers will finish their five-game road trip on Tuesday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

3 least impressive players from the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks

#1. Ivan Fedotov

It’s tough to put it all on the goalie, but Ivan Fedotov had a rough outing on Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder gave up seven goals on only 28 shots in the defeat.

With Samuel Ersson taking over as Philadelphia’s starter, performances like this won’t create any sort of competition for the crease. Fedotov’s record drops to 5-13-3 on the season, with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage.

#2. Egor Zamula

The young Flyers defenseman had a rough outing in Chicago. Egor Zamula finished pointless, took a minor penalty and recorded a minus-2 rating in 16:07 of ice time.

Philadelphia's bottom pairing of Zamula and Emil Andrae was exposed against one of the league’s worst teams.

#3. Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett was quiet during the blowout loss. The 26-year-old was held off the scoresheet, registered just two shots on goal and posted a minus-1 rating in only 12:13 of ice time.

Demoted to the Flyers’ fourth line ahead of Sunday’s game, Tippett failed to make a case for a promotion back up the lineup.

