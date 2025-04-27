3 least impressive players from Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues feat. Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets were crushed 5-1 by the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at the Enterprise Center.

Winnipeg was hoping Thursday night's 7-2 drubbing in Game 3 was just a one-off; however, their struggles on the road in the postseason continued in Game 4.

It was a very strong start for the Jets, perhaps their best of the series, as they held the majority of the play in period number one. They eventually got rewarded for their efforts, as Kyle Connor buried a loose puck on the backhand, 1-0 Jets. Winnipeg was 23 seconds away from a perfect first period on the road until Jake Neighbours tipped in a Colton Parayko point shot to tie the game at one.

The Blues carried that momentum with them into the second period. Defenseman Tyler Tucker would break the deadlock with a one-timer from the point that Connor Hellebuyck couldn't track. There was some back-and-forth action for the next several minutes, though the score remained 2-1. With just under five minutes remaining in the period, Jets captain Adam Lowry took an undisciplined roughing penalty after the whistle. While it didn't result in a power play goal, it did result in Brayden Schenn scoring just after Lowry came out of the box. St. Louis kept pouring it on as Justin Faulk then banked a point shot in off Neal Pionk just 1:31 later to give the Blues a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Any hopes of a Winnipeg comeback were crushed just 2:01 into the third period when Robert Thomas tucked a backhand around Connor Hellebuyck to make it 5-1. That was it for the likely Vezina Trophy winner, who was pulled for the second consecutive game. The Blues bled out the clock for the remainder of the game and secured a 5-1 win over the Jets to tie the series at 2-2.

The Winnipeg Jets will return home for Game 5 of their first-round series with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.

3 least impressive players from the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues

#1. Connor Hellebuyck

It was another rough outing for Connor Hellebuyck. The all-world netminder allowed five goals on just 18 shots in a losing effort.

Hellebuyck was pulled for the second straight game and has many wondering whether his playoff demons of the past are returning. The 31-year-old has to be better for the Jets to bounce back in this series.

#2. Luke Schenn

Luke Schenn struggled again on Sunday afternoon. The veteran defenseman was a -2 rating and had two giveaways in just 13:17 of ice time.

Schenn's lack of foot speed has been evident in this series, and that was on display in Game 4. He was on the ice for several goals against, even while playing in a limited role.

#3. Adam Lowry

Winnipeg's captain had a Game 4 to forget. Adam Lowry went pointless and was a -1 rating in 16:39 minutes played against St. Louis.

He most notably took a bad penalty during a scrum, leading to Brayden Schenn's 3-1 goal, which spurred the Blues on to find their game and score again minutes later. Not a great look for one of the team leaders.

