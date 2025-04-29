3 least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning from Game 4 loss to Florida Panthers feat. Andrei Vasilevsky

The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves on the verge of elimination as the Florida Panthers pulled out a 4-2 win in Game 4 of their first-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ad

The Panthers scored twice 11 seconds apart in the third period to transform a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead at the Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night.

Mitchell Chafee and Erik Cernak scored roughly 10 seconds apart in the second period to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 lead. Anton Lundell, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, and Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Florida Panthers.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from their 4-2 Game 4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Ad

Trending

3 least impressive Tampa Bay Lightning players from Game 4 loss to Florida Panthers

#3 Victor Hedman

The Tampa Bay Lightning captain did not have a standout night. He finished the game a minus-2 in over 24 minutes of ice time across 31 shifts. In particular, his role in Verhaeghe’s empty-netter underscored Hedman’s lack of effectiveness on Monday night.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the puck came around the boards, Hedman attempted to keep it in the Florida zone. He was easily beaten to it, allowing Verhaeghe to notch his first goal of the postseason.

While Hedman got four shots on goal, he wasn’t the dominant factor that Tampa Bay hoped he would be.

#2 Nikita Kucherov

The Florida Panthers shut down Nikita Kucherov in the Game 4 - Source: Imagn

Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kuckerov had a quiet night. The Tampa Bay Lightning sniper played 25:32 in the game over 28 shifts but managed just one shot on goal. He did not generate the high-danger chances he typically produces, leading to the Bolts’ lackluster offensive performance.

Ad

Kucherov has four assists in four games during the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, but went silent in Game 4 when the Lightning desperately needed a win to avoid falling into a 3-1 series hole.

#1 Andrei Vasilevsky

Andrei Vasilevsky had a subpar performance on Monday night. He allowed three goals on 22 shots, with the two goals in the third period being ones the former Vezina Trophy winner would like to have back.

Here’s a look at the game-tying goal:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Vasilevsky can’t be blamed for the defensive breakdown by the Lightning, he failed to anticipate Aaron Ekblad coming off the blue line to pick up the loose puck.

Here’s the go-ahead goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The shot from Seth Jones was apparently deflected by a Tampa Bay player, trickling through Vasilevsky. That’s one goal the Bolts’ netminder would love to get back as he should have made the save despite the puck floating like a knuckleball.

All told, the Lightning now find themselves down 3-1 in the series, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday night at Amelie Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama