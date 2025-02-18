3 least impressive Team USA players from 2-1 loss to Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Dylan Larkin 

Team USA lost its final round-robin game at the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. The Americans were playing without team captain Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk due to precautionary reasons.

Then, Team USA lost two more forwards, Brady Tkachuk and Vicent Trocheck during the game, leaving a depleted forward group to attempt to pick up the slack. Nevertheless, the Americans, despite a still-loaded lineup, could not get past the Swedes.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive players from Team USA’s 2-1 loss to Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

3 least impressive Team USA players from 2-1 loss to Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3. Jaccob Slavin

Jaccob Slavin was a force on Saturday night against Team Canada. The defender kept key Canadian stars like Connor McDavid in check. However, Slavin failed to live up to expectations on Monday night, registering a minus-2.

While Slavin can’t be blamed for both Swedish goals, he was on the ice nonetheless. In particular, the second Swedish goal started with a turnover in the neutral zone. The turnover allowed William Nylander to dash into the American zone, creating a scoring chance for Jesper Bratt.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Neither of the American defensemen were able to make a play, with Slavin caught puck-watching. The goal stood as the game-winner.

#2. Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel had been a force for the Americans in their first two games. However, Guentzel had a quiet night against Sweden.

Guentzel skated in 23 shifts totaling 23:36 of ice time. He managed one shot on goal and did not generate significant scoring chances for Team USA. With the depleted forward group, Guentzel was expected to pick up the slack.

However, Guentzel was unable to find the back of the net, leaving the rest of the American forward group looking for answers against Sweden.

#1. Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin was the hero in the game against Team Canada on Saturday, scoring the game-winner. However, Larkin was a non-factor on the ice, skating in 23 shifts totaling 16:27 of ice time. With the depleted American forward group, Larkin should have played a more significant role.

But Larkin didn’t rise to the occasion, leaving Team USA unable to get past a resilient Swedish team that was determined to end its 4 Nations Face-Off on a high note.

Despite the loss, Team USA will face Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday night at TD Garden.

