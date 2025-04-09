3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 loss to Florida Panthers feat. William Nylander 

The Toronto Maple Leafs came into Tuesday night's matchup against the Florida Panthers hoping to put even more distance between themselves and their Sunshine State rival in the standings.

Ad

However, it was the Panthers who finally broke out of a prolonged five-game losing streak. Their 3-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise moved them to within four points of the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division standings at 45-29-4. Meanwhile, the Leafs fell to 47-26-4 with both the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning hot on their trail.

The Panthers scored first thanks to Gustav Forsling just before the midway point of the first period. But Toronto's John Tavares knotted the score at 1-1 with his 37th goal of the season at the 1:06 mark of the second period.

Ad

Trending

Both teams entered what would prove to be a tense third period deadlocked at 1-1, and it was Florida's Eetu Luostarinen breaking the stalemate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Maple Leafs pressing for the equalizer and goaltender Joseph Woll on the bench for an extra attacker, Carter Verhaeghe sealed the victory for Florida with an empty-net tally.

Woll finished with 34 saves in a losing effort, while Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 18 shots that he saw.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 loss to Florida Panthers

#1. William Nylander

Ad

While it's been an incredible season for Nylander, who has already established a new career-high in goals scored with 44, he failed to make an impact in Tuesday's game that carried major implications in the division standings.

He not only failed to find the scoresheet, but he also didn't have a single shot on goal in the 15:41 he played in.

He also finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating.

#2. Morgan Rielly

The veteran Leafs defenseman did not have his best outing on the defensive side of the puck.

Ad

He was twice caught out of position on a pair of Florida goals and finished with a -2 rating in the 21:31 of tice time he skated in.

Additionally, he was guilty of committing a giveaway.

#3. Chris Tanev

Just like Rielly, Tuesday's game is one that defenseman Chris Tanev is going to want to put behind him.

He was guilty of two separate giveaways in the 19:22 that he skated in while also producing nothing offensively for his club.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to return to winning ways when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning next at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama