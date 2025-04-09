3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 loss to Florida Panthers feat. William Nylander 

The Toronto Maple Leafs came into Tuesday night's matchup against the Florida Panthers hoping to put even more distance between themselves and their Sunshine State rival in the standings.
However, it was the Panthers who finally broke out of a prolonged five-game losing streak. Their 3-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise moved them to within four points of the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division standings at 45-29-4. Meanwhile, the Leafs fell to 47-26-4 with both the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning hot on their trail.
The Panthers scored first thanks to Gustav Forsling just before the midway point of the first period. But Toronto's John Tavares knotted the score at 1-1 with his 37th goal of the season at the 1:06 mark of the second period.
Both teams entered what would prove to be a tense third period deadlocked at 1-1, and it was Florida's Eetu Luostarinen breaking the stalemate.
With the Maple Leafs pressing for the equalizer and goaltender Joseph Woll on the bench for an extra attacker, Carter Verhaeghe sealed the victory for Florida with an empty-net tally.
Woll finished with 34 saves in a losing effort, while Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 18 shots that he saw.
3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 loss to Florida Panthers
#1. William Nylander
While it's been an incredible season for Nylander, who has already established a new career-high in goals scored with 44, he failed to make an impact in Tuesday's game that carried major implications in the division standings.
He not only failed to find the scoresheet, but he also didn't have a single shot on goal in the 15:41 he played in.
He also finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating.
#2. Morgan Rielly
The veteran Leafs defenseman did not have his best outing on the defensive side of the puck.
He was twice caught out of position on a pair of Florida goals and finished with a -2 rating in the 21:31 of tice time he skated in.
Additionally, he was guilty of committing a giveaway.
#3. Chris Tanev
Just like Rielly, Tuesday's game is one that defenseman Chris Tanev is going to want to put behind him.
He was guilty of two separate giveaways in the 19:22 that he skated in while also producing nothing offensively for his club.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to return to winning ways when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning next at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.
