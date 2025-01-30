3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 loss to Minnesota Wild feat. Morgan Rielly 

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Wednesday night and entered the contest looking for their third win in five games.

Meanwhile, the Wild entered the contest with an identical 2-2 record in their last four games.

Ultimately, it was the Wild who emerged victorious with a 3-1 victory, shutting down the offensive attack of the Maple Leafs and holding them to a single goal. The win improved Minnesota's record to 30-17-4, while the Maple Leafs fell to 30-19-2.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Wild struck first just 7:07 into the game's opening 20 minutes of play; it was his second goal of the season. The Wild then increased their lead to 2-0 courtesy of captain Jared Spurgeon, a power-play goal which was his sixth of the season.

Minnesota took their 2-0 lead into the first intermission; neither team found the back of the net in the game's middle frame, setting up a tense third period.

The Maple Leafs halved the Wild lead just before the midway point of the second period, as William Nylander netted his 29th goal of the season. And press as they would, they were unable to secure the equalizer.

Marcus Foligno scored his ninth goal of the season with goaltender Joseph Woll on the bench for an extra attacker, ensuring the victory for the Wild.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves in a winning effort for Minnesota, while Woll made 22 saves.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 loss to Minnesota Wild

#1. Morgan Rielly

The top defenseman for the Maple Leafs, Rielly performed as anything but during Wednesday night's loss. He was caught out of position several times and finished the game with a team-worst -2 rating.

He had the puck stolen from him rather effortlessly behind the net in the first period, directly leading to the first goal of the game by the Wild:

Expand Tweet

This kind of play can't happen, especially when you're facing the opposition's fourth line that isn't exactly filled with offensive star power.

#2. Mitch Marner

Enjoying a career season, Marner didn't have his finest performance of the campaign against the Wild.

He managed only a single shot on Gustavsson while also finishing with zero points along with a -1 rating.

#3. Chris Tanev

The first-year Leafs defenseman may have finished with a positive plus-minus rating (+1), but he also was guilty of three separate giveaways that resulted in chances against his team.

The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back when they face the Edmonton Oilers next at Rogers Place on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback