3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to Nashville Predators feat. Scott Laughton 

The Nashville Predators rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night, denying the Leafs a chance to climb into first place in the Atlantic Division.

The first period went exactly according to plan for Toronto, which took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Ironically, both players are on expiring contracts and will need new deals if they intend to remain with the Maple Leafs.

But from that point on, the rest of the game belonged to the Predators. Michael Bunting, whom the Predators acquired at the NHL trade deadline earlier this month, cut Toronto's lead in half with his 15th goal of the season. That was followed by tallies from Kiefer Bellows and Filip Forsberg, giving Nashville its first lead.

Forsberg's goal eventually stood as the game-winner, as the Predators added third-period goals from Luke Evangelista and a second from Forsberg, this time into an empty net.

Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll allowed four goals on 27 shots, while Nashville’s Juuse Saros made 24 saves in the win.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to Nashville Predators

#1. Scott Laughton

It's been a transition period for Laughton, whom the Maple Leafs acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the NHL trade deadline.

He has struggled to fit in during his relatively short time with the Leafs, even being demoted to the fourth line by coach Craig Berube. Against the Predators, he recorded no points and finished with a team-worst minus-2 rating.

Considering he played just under 10 minutes and was on the ice for a pair of Predators goals, it was not a good look.

#2. Morgan Rielly

Rielly's play for the Leafs this season has come under fire, especially considering his concerning plus-minus rating.

His performance against the Predators did not help, as his rating dropped further after finishing minus-2; he is now minus-21 for the season.

#3. Joseph Woll

The Leafs goaltender made a highlight-reel save on Forsberg in the second period, but that was one of the few positives from his outing.

Woll didn't make the key saves when needed, allowing four goals against a team with no hope of playing beyond the regular season and finishing with a .871 save percentage.

