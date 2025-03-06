3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to Vegas Golden Knights feat. Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. The Golden Knights improved to 37-18-6 while the Leafs fell to 38-21-3 on the season.

The scoring was early and often for the Golden Knights in the opening 20 minutes, thanks to goals from Thomas Hertl, Brett Howden and a power-play marker from Jack Eichel as Vegas led 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

The offensive onslaught continued in the second period, as the Golden Knights increased their lead to 5-0, with goals from Noah Hanifin and Tanner Pearson before Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews responded with his 23rd goal of the season.

The Leafs further reduced arrears just past the midway point of the third period, through Mitch Marner's 19th of the season, but it was as close as Toronto would get on the nifhr.

Adin Hill made 29 saves in the victory for the Vegas Golden Knights, while Toronto was forced to use both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz.

Three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

#1 Joseph Woll

It happens even to the best of them. Wednesday just wasn't Joseph Woll's night between the pipes in Sin City, as he was beaten three times on the first seven shots he saw before giving way to Anthony Stolarz.

Woll finished the game with a .571 save percentage, a performance he will want to put in the rear view mirror as soon as possible.

#2 Jake McCabe

Overall, it was a poor night for the Maple Leafs as a whole, but no defenseman fared worse on the team than McCabe. He was caught out of position several times, finishing with a team-worst four giveaways along with a -1 rating.

#3 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Another Leafs defenseman who struggled in the loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ekman-Larsson finished with a -2 rating, took two trips to the penalty box and was guilty of a giveaway.

