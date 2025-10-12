3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-3 loss to Detroit Red Wings ft. Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs blew a 2-0 first-period lead against the Detroit Red Wings to drop their first game of the season 6-3 at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.Nic Roy, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi had the tallies for the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings, with Marco Kasper, Patrick Kane, Simon Edvinsson, and Andrew Copp adding the others for Detroit.Cam Talbot played a solid game, stopping 20 of 23 shots for Detroit. Anthony Stolarz surrendered four goals on 33 shots.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-3 loss to Detroit Red Wings#3 Anthony StolarzToronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz had a subpar performance on Saturday night. He gave up four goals on the night. While it’s tough to blame Stolarz for the poor defensive play in front of him, he didn’t bail his teammates out when most needed.In particular, Stolarz couldn’t make a key save during a Detroit power play a few minutes after the Leafs had tied the game in the third period.Here’s a look at the goal:The entire breakdown of the Leafs' penalty kill is one thing. However, Stolarz got caught going side to side. He couldn’t pick up the puck. By the time he located the puck, Raymond had let go of a rocket that he had no chance on.Moving forward, the Leafs will be counting on Stolarz to make key saves at critical points in games.#2 Matias MaccelliMatias Maccelli had a quiet night. The Maple Leafs forward has failed to live up to the hype surrounding his arrival in Toronto.Maccelli played 15:45 across 18 shifts. By the third period, he was missing from the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. He did not register a shot on goal.Moving forward, coach Craig Berube may need to reshuffle his lines as Maccelli has failed to impress in his audition as a top-six forward.#1 Oliver Ekman-LarssonOliver Ekman-Larsson had a rough night against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs’ veteran blue liner was on the wrong end of two bad plays leading to Detroit goals.Here’s a look at the first play:Ekman-Larsson makes a strong play on the board, checking his man. But then, he’s caught completely out of position. By the time he tries to get into the play, Lucas Raymond beats him to the puck.Raymond’s goal tied the game at two. Here’s another bad play by Ekman-Larsson:On this play, Ekman-Larsson’s defense partner, Simon Benoit, lost the puck in the corner. The puck came back out to the slot. Ekman-Larsson made a weak play to try and poke the puck away. Instead, Marco Kasper did not miss getting the Red Wings on the board.The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to shore up their defensive play as they take on the Detroit Red Wings once again on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.