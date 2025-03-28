3 least impressive Utah Hockey Club players from 8-0 shutout pummeling by Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Karel Vejmelka

The Utah Hockey Club need every point that they can get if they are to break the franchise's playoff drought. Their last appearance was in 2020 when they were known as the Arizona Coyotes.

They were matched up against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who remain dangerous and look primed to go on another lengthy postseason run. Tampa looked like word-beaters against the Utah Hockey Club, winning 8-0 and running their visitors out of the building.

The Lightning got two goals each from Jake Guentzel and Oliver Bjorkstrand, the latter acquired at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Also scoring for the Lightning were Gage Goncalves, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman.

Point's goal was the 300th of his NHL career; meanwhile, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up his 40th career shutout.

3 least impressive Utah Hockey Club players from 8-0 shutout pummeling by Tampa Bay Lightning

#1. Karel Vejmelka

The starting responsibilities for the Utah Hockey Club currently belong to Vajmelka, who management saw fit to recently extend to a five-year contract extension earlier this month.

However, his game on Thursday night could not have gone worse. He was breached four times on the 11 shots that he faced in the opening 20 minutes of play before getting yanked for backup Jaxson Sauber.

Vejmelka lasted only 29:14 before he was pulled, finishing with a subpar .636 save percentage for the game.

#2. Mikael Sergachev

This was not the homecoming that Sergachev would've envisioned when he had this game circled on the calendar.

A longtime member of the Lightning, he helped them win the Stanley Cup in consecutive years and was one of the anchors of their blue line before being dealt to Utah.

He appeared in 22:53 of ice time but finished with a team-worst -4 rating, routinely getting caught out of position against his former teammates. As if that weren't trying enough, he also committed three giveaways.

#3. John Marino

Playing in his first season with the Utah Hockey Club, this is a game that Marino will want to forget. He finished the game tied for a second-worst -3 rating while skating in 19:40 of ice time over 29 total shits. He also committed a giveaway with no points scored.

These are the kinds of games that aren't easy when your personal stat line takes a hit, but it's something that Marino will have to rise above.

