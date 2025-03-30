3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks in 3-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Connor Garland 

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a critical setback in their playoff push with a 3-1 loss to the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. The defeat dropped the Canucks to 34-27-13, leaving them six points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Things started well for the Canucks, who took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to Pius Suter’s 22nd goal of the season. However, it was all Jets from that point.

Winnipeg tied the game with a goal from Kyle Connor in the second period, followed by tallies from Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti.

Thatcher Demko surrendered all three goals on 27 shots, while Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves on 24 shots.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks in 3-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

#1. Connor Garland

Garland has been one of the Canucks' unsung heroes this season and a valuable offensive contributor. However, he was a non-factor in Sunday’s crucial game against the Jets.

In 15:51 of ice time, he had zero points, failed to register a shot on goal, and finished with a minus-1 rating.

#2. Thatcher Demko

It has been a difficult season for the Canucks' starting goaltender, who missed most of the campaign due to an injury that sidelined him for all but one of Vancouver’s Stanley Cup Playoff games last spring.

Although he had won two straight games entering Sunday, his performance against the Jets fell short when it mattered most. While he made a handful of key saves, the game-tying goal by Kyle Connor was one he should have stopped.

Demko finished with a subpar .889 save percentage, not nearly good enough in such a critical game for Vancouver’s playoff hopes.

#3. Brock Boeser

Also failing to make an impact was Brock Boeser, who scored 40 goals last season for the Canucks.

He finished Sunday’s game without a point and had a minus-1 rating in 18:06 of ice time.

With two crucial points on the line in the standings, Boeser was unable to provide the offensive spark the Canucks needed.

