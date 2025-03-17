3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 loss to Utah Hockey Club feat. Brock Boeser 

The Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to the Utah Hockey Club on home ice at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Sunday, failing to rebound from Saturday night's 4-2 loss against the Montreal Canadien. That could be damaging to their postseason hopes, which continue to hang by a thread.

Vancouver is now 31-25-11, while Utah improved to 30-26-11, moving to within a pair of points of the Canucks in the standings.

After neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes scored for the second time in as many games. He notched up his 16th of the season on the power-play early in the second period, giving Vancouver the lead.

However, Utah's response was quick, as Kevin Stenlund knotted the score at 1-1 with his 10th goal of the season. Both teams entered the second intermission deadlocked, setting up a tense third period.

At 5:08 in the final frame, Utah's Logan Cooley gave them the lead with his 18th goal of the campaign. Despite a late push from the Vancouver Canucks with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on the bench, a tying goal wasn't meant to be.

Clayton Keller made no mistake, firing the puck into the vacant net with 31 seconds remaining, sealing the win.

Lankinen finished with 20 saves on 22 shots, while Utah's Karel Vejmelka was victorious with 18 saves on 19 shots he faced.

Three least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 loss to Utah Hockey Club

#1 Brock Boeser

This was the kind of game the Vancouver Canucks needed their top goalscorer from last season to come through in, but he didn't.

Boeser finished with zero points, managing a single shot on goal, and was a -1. The Canucks held on to him at the NHL Trade Deadline despite his expiring contract, so performances like Sunday night won't help his cause much.

#2 Filip Hronek

Playing in the first season of an eight-year extension he signed with the Canucks during the offseason, Hronek didn't deliver when it mattered most against Utah on Sunday.

He finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating, contributed no points, and was also guilty of a team-high three giveaways.

#3 Jake DeBrusk

Another player the Canucks need to come through in these critical games with playoff implications on the line, DeBrusk couldn't do so.

While he managed an assist on Hughes' goal, he finished with a -2 rating, with only two shots.

