3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 loss to Vegas Golden Knights feat. Filip Hronek

It was back to work for the Vancouver Canucks following the Four Nations Face-Off break, and they rolled the dice with a matchup in Sin City against the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, the Canucks left Vegas feeling like the main characters from "The Hangover" after their 3-1 loss at T-Mobile Arena to drop their record to 26-19-11; Vegas improved to 34-17-6.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes before the Canucks who struck first, thanks to forward Jake DeBrusk scoring his 20th goal of the season at the 6:22 mark of the second period.

Unfortunately, for Vancouver, that was their lone highlight of the evening. The Golden Knights responded with three unanswered goals, starting with Ivan Barbashev's 16th just past the midway point of the period.

Entering the final frame tied at 1-1, new Golden Knights forward Brandon Saad broke the tie with his ninth goal of the season 18 seconds into the period.

Despite a late furious comeback attempt from the Vancouver Canucks, they were unable to secure the equalizer before Tomas Hertl sealed the win with an empty-net goal, his 22nd of the year.

Goaltender Adin Hill was successful in his return to the net, making 33 saves on 34 shots against. Meanwhile, the re-signed Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves in a losing effort for Vancouver.

Three least impressive Vancouver Canucks players in 3-1 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

#1 FIilip Hronek

One of the lead Vancouver Canucks defenseman playing in the first season of a multi-year contract extension, Hronek was twice caught out of position during vulnerable times on the ice.

He tied for a team-worst -2 rating against Vegas as part of the loss and also took a trip to the penalty box.

#2 Derek Forbort

Perhaps the most porous performance of a Canucks blue liner against Vegas, he committed a team-high three giveaways amongst defensemen while also finishing a -1.

He also failed to factor into the scoring, going pointless with no shots.

#3 Tyler Myers

The towering Vancouver Canucks defenseman was guilty of a miscommunication with teammate Carson Soucy on a line change, resulting in a bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice.

Myers then took a delay of game penalty himself by flipping the puck over the glass in his defensive zone. He eventually finished the game with zero points and a -1 rating.

