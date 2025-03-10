3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-1 loss to Dallas Stars feat. Elias Pettersson 

The Vancouver Canucks entered Sunday night's game against the Dallas Stars hoping to make it three consecutive victories after wins over the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, the Stars and new elite forward Mikko Rantanen were looking to shake off the bad feelings of Saturday's dramatic 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Ultimately, it was the Stars getting the job done and taking down the Canucks at Rogers Arena by a 4-1 final score, improving their record to 42-20-2; the Canucks are now 29-23-11.

There were no goals in the 1st period of play, but the floodgates were opened by both teams in the game’s middle frame. Stars defenseman Thomas Harley broke the ice with his 12th goal of the season, only to have Vancouver's Derek Forbort score his first goal to knot the score.

However, the Stars would take care of business from that point on. Mikael Granlund, acquired late last month from the San Jose Sharks, restored the lead with his 16th goal of the season.

In the third period, Jason Robertson scored his 28th goal, followed by an empty net goal from Rantanen, his second in as many games since being acquired in a blockbuster deal on Friday from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Former Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith was successful in his return to Vancouver with 22 saves; Kevin Lankinen wasn't at his best, making 15 saves on 18 shots.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-1 loss to Dallas Stars

#1. Elias Pettersson

Pettersson's season has been defined mostly by being part of the in-house drama that eventually resulted in the trade of J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers.

He hasn't been himself when it comes to his usual offensive production, at one point only having racked up three points in 10 games since the Miller trade. And on Sunday night against the Stars, he was completely invisible with zero points, zero shots and a -3 rating.

This is the exact opposite of what the Canucks need from their highest paid forward, especially in a playoff chase in March.

#2. Tyler Myers

The towering Canucks defenseman was caught out of position multiple times in the loss against the Stars, finishing with a -2 rating.

He also contributed zero points while taking two separate trips to the penalty box.

#3. Brock Boeser

The Canucks ultimately decided to hang on to Boeser at the NHL Trade Deadline despite his name popping up in multiple rumors. However, his performance against the Stars wasn't ideal.

Like Pettersson, he finished with zero points. He also finished with a -2 rating and only a single shot on goal.

