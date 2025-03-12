3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-2 loss to Montreal Canadiens ft. Tyler Myers 

The Vancouver Canucks are on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had a prime opportunity to pick up badly needed points in the standings on Tuesday night at home against the visiting red-hot Montreal Canadiens.

Instead, it was the Canadiens continuing their strong play with a 4-2 victory at Rogers Arena, improving their record to 31-27-6 while the Canucks fell to 29-24-11. As of Wednesday morning, the Canucks remain a single point outside of the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

It was not an ideal start to the game for the Canucks, who fell behind by a 2-0 score in the first period thanks to goals from Montreal's Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. Suzuki's goal was just 1:06 after the opening face-off at center ice.

The Habs extended their lead to 3-0 early in the second period after Cole Caufield netted his 32nd goal.

Trailing by three goals entering the third period, the Canucks gave themselves hope by scoring twice thanks to Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson, cutting Montreal's lead to a single goal.

But despite a furious late push by the Canucks with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on the bench for an extra attacker, they couldn't come up with the equalizer while Montreal's Mike Matheson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal late in regulation.

Goaltender Sam Montembeault was impressive for the Canadiens with 29 saves, while Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-2 loss to Montreal Canadiens

#1. Tyler Myers

The towering Canucks defenseman continues to put forth inconsistent performances and Tuesday night wasn't one of his better outings.

He finished with a team-worst -3 rating, getting caught out of position on all three Canadiens goals prior to Mike Matheson's late-period empty net tally. He was also guilty of a pair of giveaways.

#2. Brock Boeser

Vancouver's leading goal scorer from last season hasn't been able to replicate the success. He was absent from the scoresheet on Tuesday on a night in which the Canucks needed his offense. He finished with a -2 rating.

#3. Jake DeBrusk

Another player that the Canucks rely upon for offensive production was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet.

Like Boeser, DeBrusk finished with no points and a -2 rating as part of the loss to the Canadiens.

