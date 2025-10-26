3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 loss to Montreal Canadiens ft. Kevin Lankinen

The Vancouver Canucks dropped a tough 4-3 decision to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Ivan Demidov had his first three-point game for Montreal, as he scored the game-winner midway through the third period.Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Mike Matheson scored to erase a 2-0 Vancouver Canucks lead to take a 4-2 lead. Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk (PPG), and Conor Garland had the goals for Vancouver.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from loss to Montreal Canadiens#3 Tyler MyersTyler Myers had another less-than-stellar game for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. He was on the ice during a key Montreal power play opportunity that led to Nick Suzuki scoring, and, most importantly, allowed the Canadiens to get back into the game.Here’s a look:Myers was unable to clear the front of the net as the puck circled back. He got caught up with the Canadiens’ forward in the crease, allowing Suzuki a wide-open cage for the goal.Myers skated for nearly 20 minutes across 25 shifts, getting one shot on goal.#2 Filip HronekFilip Hronek was another Vancouver Canucks defenseman who got burned on by the Canadiens’ power play. The goal by Juraj Slafkovsky became the game-tying goal.Here’s a look at the fateful play:Hronek’s delayed reaction allowed Demidov to beat him to the puck, leading to the pass across the ice. Slafkovsky then buried the puck home for the power play tally to tie the game. Hronek hit the ice for over 25 minutes across 26 shifts. He failed to notch a shot on goal and blocked one.#1 Kevin LankinenKevin Lankinen did not have an atrocious game for the Canucks. However, he was unable to make key saves that could have kept the game close for his team.While the two power play goals were not entirely his, his role in the other two goals left much to be desired.Here’s a look at Matheson’s go-ahead goal:Matheson took a point shot that got through with no traffic in front of Lankinen. But the Canucks goalie failed to pick up the puck. The shot hit the back of the net and led to the Habs turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead.The Canucks will be back on the ice on Sunday night as they take on the rival Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena.