3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-1 loss to Los Angeles Kings feat. Thatcher Demko 

The Vancouver Canucks entered Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings in desperate need of a victory, having picked up two points in just one of their previous seven games.

Meanwhile, the Kings entered having won three of their last five games; they also had their scheduled game against the Flames earlier this month postponed due to the ongoing wildfire situation affecting the greater Los Angeles area.

In the end, it was the Kings who earned their fourth win in their last six while also sending the reeling Canucks to yet another loss.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Los Angeles opened the scoring just 51 seconds into the first period, as Alex Turcotte notched his sixth goal of the season. Turcotte scored again just over nine minutes later, increasing the lead for the Kings to 2-0.

Just 24 seconds later, Adrian Kempe scored his 21st goal, giving Los Angeles a 3-0 lead before the first period was halfway through.

While Canucks captain and reigning Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes cut into the Los Angeles lead with his 10th goal at the 14:52 mark of the second period, the Kings soon restored the three-goal lead on the power play thanks to Kevin Fiala.

At the midway point of the third period, Kevin Fiala scored his 12th goal, increasing the lead to 5-1.

Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper had a relatively easy night, making 20 saves on 21 shots. Meanwhile, Thatcher Demko wasn't as sharp, making 16 saves on 21 shots.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-1 loss to Los Angeles Kings

#1. Thatcher Demko

Demko has missed most of the season recovering from the injury that kept him out of all but one postseason game last spring and all of Training Camp and the exhibition schedule.

He's yet to return to the form that made him one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, and he particularly struggled on Thursday against the Kings, allowing three first-period goals and ultimately five on just 21 shots.

The Canucks need Demko to return to form, and fast.

#2. Brock Boeser

One of the top sources of offense for the Canucks, Boeser was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet against the Kings.

He also failed to register a shot on Kuemper, finishing with a porous -3 rating.

#3. Tyler Myers

The Canucks defenseman was twice badly caught out of position on a pair of Kings goals, finishing with a -2 rating.

With each passing season, the decision to sign Myers to a new contract through 2027 looks worse and worse.

The Vancouver Canucks will look to bounce back when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback