3 least impressive Washington Capitals from 5-1 loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Logan Thompson 

The Washington Capitals dropped a lopsided 5-1 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at PNC Arena. With the win, the Hurricanes punched their ticket to the postseason. The loss dropped the Capitals to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Ad

Alex Ovechkin got the Washington Capitals on the board with his 892nd career goal, moving him two away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time career goal-scoring mark. Meanwhile, Jackson Blake scored two power play goals, with Sean Walker, Seth Jarvis (PPG) and Logan Stakoven scoring for the Hurricanes.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive Washington Capitals players from loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Washington Capitals players from 5-1 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

#3. Connor McMichael

Ad

Trending

With the game well out of hand late in the third period, the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes got into a tussle involving all 10 skaters on the ice. The scuffle led to the penalty box getting crowded.

In particular, Connor McMichael racked up 19 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct for his altercation with Jalen Chatfield.

Here’s a look at the scuffle:

Expand Tweet

Ad

All told, McMichael played in 11:37 over 18 shifts. While he got three shots on a goal, he failed to make any sort of difference in the game, with his lack of composure at the end of the game led to his ejection.

#2. Jakob Chychrun

The Capitals' top-pairing defenseman, Jakob Chychrun, had a rough outing on Wednesday night. While he got an assist on Ovechkin’s power play goal, he registered a minus-2 for the game, while playing 23:41 over 27 shifts.

Ad

Chychrun managed two shots on goal without getting a block. His defense partner, John Carlson, deserves a dishonorable mention as he registered a minus-1 over 24:08 of ice time. Carlson got four shots on goal, but could not find the back of the net.

#1. Logan Thompson

Capitals’ starting goaltender Logan Thompson got hammered once again. This time, he allowed three goals on 12 shots in the first period, including two power play goals. Thompson got the hook at the end of the first period with the score 3-0 for the Hurricanes.

Ad

Charlie Lindgren came in relief to start the second period but didn’t fare that much better. Lindgren allowed two goals on 19 shots.

For Thompson, Wednesday night was his second consecutive subpar outing. In his last game against the Buffalo Sabres on March 30, Thompson allowed seven goals on 29 shots. Moving forward, Thompson will need to turn things around as the Capitals get set for the postseason.

The Capitals will be back on the ice on Friday night as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks next at Capital One Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama