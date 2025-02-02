3 least impressive Washington Capitals players from 5-4 OT loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Aliaksei Protas

The Washington Capitals entered Saturday night's contest against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena hoping to pick up their third win in five games, while the NHL-leading Jets hoped to maintain their top spot in the league with Washington right in their rear view mirror.

Ultimately, it was the Jets who pulled out the victory in overtime, a 5-4 final score that improved their record to 37-14-3; the Capitals fell to 34-11-7.

The scoring was started by Winnipeg's Cole Perfetti, who scored just before the midway point of the first period with a power-play goal, his 11th of the season. Winnipeg then doubled their lead thanks to Dylan Samberg's fourth of the year; the Jets took their 2-0 lead into the dressing room for the first intermission.

Just 1:12 into the second period, Pierre-Luc Dubois halved the lead for Winnipeg with his 12th goal of the season, only to see Winnipeg respond with Alex Iafallo's seventh goal. But just 51 seconds later, Taylor Raddysh scored to cut the deficit to one goal again.

The third period featured another early goal, but this time it was Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey, his sixth goal. But the Capitals refused to quit, getting goals to knot the score at 2-2 from Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin; the Capitals captain is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals.

Both teams headed to overtime, and despite Washington's comeback heroics, they were unable to secure the extra point. Josh Morrissey scored his second of the game to ensure the NHL-leading Jets picked up the second point in the standings, winning 5-4.

3 least impressive Washington Capitals players from 5-4 OT loss to Winnipeg Jets

#1. Aliaksei Protas

It's been a productive season for Protas, who has scored 21 goals with 22 assists so far this season for the Capitals.

But unfortunately, he was a non-factor for Washington in Saturday's loss to the Jets on home ice. He failed to find the scoresheet, finished with a -1 rating, committed three giveaways, and also took a trip to the penalty box.

#2. Connor McMichael

Another player who has been a positive for the Capitals this season, a costly mental mistake by McMichael in overtime, opened the door for the Jets to seize the win.

He failed to properly play Morrisey along the boards in the extra session, allowing him to complete a give-and-go with Mark Scheifele for the game-winner.

#3. Logan Thompson

Capitals management saw fit to reward Logan Thompson with a multi-year extension to keep him in Washington for the foreseeable future.

But it wasn't his best outing against the Jets, as he was victimized five times for a pedestrian save percentage of .833 for the game.

