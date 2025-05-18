3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 2-1 OT Game 6 loss to Dallas Stars feat. Dylan Samberg

The Winnipeg Jets’ 2025 Stanley Cup run has come to an end with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series.

Thomas Harley scored 1:33 into the extra frame to lift the Dallas Stars past the Jets and into the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Mark Scheifele, while grieving for his late father, scored at the 5:28 mark of the second period to open the scoring. Meanwhile, Sam Steel tied the game at the 11:12 mark of the middle frame to send the game to overtime.

With that in mind, here are the three least impressive players from the Winnipeg Jets’ overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.

3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from Game 6 loss to Dallas Stars

#3 Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti failed to be a difference-maker for the Winnipeg Jets against the Dallas Stars like he did in the series against the St. Louis Blues.

Perfetti had a disappointing night, playing a shade under 13 minutes across 19 shifts. He managed a shot on goal while ending the night a minus-1.

While Perfetti has made tremendous strides for Winnipeg this season, he will need to step up in the postseason if he is to establish himself as a true top-six forward in the NHL.

#2 Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers was solid in the series against Dallas. However, when the Winnipeg Jets needed him the most, he failed to deliver.

Ehlers played 14:48 in Game 6 across 21 shifts. He managed just a single shot on goal and did not generate high-danger scoring chances. With his speed, Ehlers could have been a solid difference-maker, especially in a tight-checking game.

As an impending free agent, Saturday night’s Game 6 could have been his final with the Jets.

#1 Dylan Samberg

Game 6 proved to be a rough outing for the Jets’ blue liner. Dylan Samberg was an unfortunate participant in both of the Stars’ goals on Saturday night.

Let’s look at the first one:

The replay showed Samberg unable to stop the Dallas forecheck as the puck came back to Sam Steel. Samberg stood at the side of the net puck-watching as the shot beat Connor Hellebuyck for the tying goal.

Then, in overtime, Samberg was burned again, this time during the Stars’ lone power play.

Here’s a look:

Neal Pionk lost the puck along the boards, allowing the pass to come back to Thomas Harley who had moved up from the point. Meanwhile, Samberg had lost sight of the puck. By the time he turned around, the puck was already in the back of the net.

To make matters worse, Samberg did a great job of screening his own goaltender, allowing the puck to beat Hellebuyck on the blocker side.

The Winnipeg Jets will now begin their offseason as the team looks for answers regarding another disappointing playoff exit.

