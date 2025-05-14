3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 3-1 Game 4 loss to Dallas Stars feat. Haydn Fleury

The Winnipeg Jets could not get past the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

The Jets dropped Game 4, 3-1, falling behind in the series by a similar score. The Jets are now on the brink of elimination after a highly successful regular season in which the team took home the Presidents’ Trophy.

Nikolaj Ehlers got the Winnipeg Jets on the board, tying the game in the second period with his third of the postseason. Meanwhile, Mikael Granlund went berserk, notching a hat trick for the Dallas Stars.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from their Game 4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from Game 4 loss to Dallas Stars

#3 Cole Perfetti

The Jets will be hoping that Cole Perfetti can rekindle his scoring touch - Source: Imagn

Cole Perfetti has been a key member of the Jets this postseason. He scored that unbelievable buzzer-beater against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round.

However, the Stars have done a good job of neutralizing Perfetti in their second-round series. Thus far, Perfetti has not registered on the scoresheet for the Jets. In Game 4, he clocked 14:28 of ice time, managing just one shot on goal.

The Jets will be looking for Perfetti to get going offensively as time has basically run out for the Jets to put pucks in the back of the net against Dallas.

#2 Neal Pionk

Neal Pionk has been a reliable blue liner for the Winnipeg Jets all season long. However, a defensive miscue proved costly in Game 4 against the Stars.

During a first-period Dallas power play, Mikael Granlund undressed Brandon Tanev and subsequently Pionk, in scoring his first goal of the game.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Granlund picked up the puck at his own blue line, blew past Tanev, and then took Pionk to school as he unleashed a rocket that beat Connor Hellebuyck from about 20 feet away.

The replay showed Pionk unable to do much to prevent Granlund from getting the Stars on the board. All told, Pionk hit the ice for 21:51 with that one play proving costly.

#1 Haydn Fleury

Haydn Fleury could be on the outside looking in for Game 5 - Source: Imagn

Haydn Fleury has been somewhat of an afterthought in the Winnipeg Jets’ lineup this postseason. He’s appeared in six games, but his ice time has been gradually dwindling.

In Game 4 against Dallas, Fleury hit the ice for a shade over 10 minutes across 15 shifts. He had a shot on goal and delivered a hit.

However, it was his costly double-minor for high sticking on Roope Hintz in the third period that put the game away for the Stars.

In the dying seconds of the power play, Mikael Granlund unloaded his third goal of the game, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Jets. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Fleury will sit in favor of Logan Stanley.

The Jets will be looking to salvage their season on Thursday night as they host the Stars for Game 5 of their second-round series.

