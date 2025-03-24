3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 5-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Josh Morrissey

The Winnipeg Jets, the top team in the Western Conference, could have clinched a postseason berth had they picked up a point on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

On paper, they should have easily handled the Sabres. After all, Buffalo is the last-ranked team in the Atlantic Division and will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 14th straight season.

However, the Sabres pulled off an upset and prevented the Jets from punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 win at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The Sabres improved to 28-35-6, while the Jets fell to 48-19-4.

The scoring started just before the midway point of the first period, with the Sabres taking the lead, thanks to a 22nd goal of the season from JJ Peterka. Shortly into the second period, Nino Niederreiter knotted the scores at 1-1 with a power-play goal, his 15th tally.

However, the Sabres seized the lead right back, thanks to a late-period goal from captain Rasmus Dahlin.

Tyson Kozak increased the lead to 3-1 early in the game's final frame with his second goal. While the Jets cut the lead to 3-2 28 seconds later with defenseman Colin Miller's third goal, Alex Tuch soon scored shorthanded.

Both teams continued to trade goals, as Nikolaj Ehlers struck for the Winnipeg Jets before the Sabres sealed the win with an empty net goal from Ryan McLeod.

Three least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 5-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres

#1 Josh Morrissey

The top blue liner for the Jets had an extremely rare and uncharactieristicly poor defensive outing on Sunday in the loss to the Sabres.

He finished with an astonishing -4 rating, his worst output of the season, and was also guilty of a giveaway. Considering that the opponent was a team with no chance at the playoffs, it makes Morrissey's performance all the more disappointing.

#2 Eric Comrie

Back with the Winnipeg Jets for a third tour of durty, Comrie had the chance to exact some revenge against his former Sabres teammates.

However, they got the better of him on Sunday by victimizing him four times on just 16 shots; Comrie finished the game with a subpar .750 save percentage.

#3 Luke Schenn

The newest member of the Jets after being acquired at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, Schenn didn't have his best outing against the Sabres. He finished with no points and also committed a pair of giveaways.

